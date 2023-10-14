Every step Dan Tehan, Matty Stewart and James Kenna took during their run from Canberra to Warrnambool, they had their loved ones lost to Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease on their minds.
The trio was among 12 runners with ties to CJD who embarked on the seven-and-a-half day, 1100-kilometre journey to raise money and awareness of the fatal rare degenerative brain disease.
The group aimed to raise $50,000, smashing that goal by more than $20,000.
Mr Tehan said while it was sad his mother died from CJD 19 years ago, taking part in the run, which ended at Warrnambool's Civic Green on Saturday, October 14, brought back lovely memories.
"Mum had a beautiful mind and the saddest thing about that would be that's what it took away," he said.
"In the end she lost everything and that was the great tragedy, it was just insidious what it did.
"I still remember, and James and Matty told very similar stories, of family coming together at the end (of her life) and just that strong bond of everyone being there to support each other through it."
All three men said their family members died about six weeks after being diagnosed.
Mr Tehan said taking part in the run was incredible.
"For all of us it was very emotional because when my mum, and James and Matty's dad's died, once you found out that's what it was, it was a death sentence, there was nothing you could do," he said.
"The generosity and support along the way has been truly amazing.
"People have been waving and tooting their horns, it's just been great."
Mr Tehan said a day before the group embarked on the run there was a breakthrough which offered a glimmer of hope for those impacted by the disease.
"They've announced they will do the first ever trial on trying to begin the process of having a cure for CJD," he said.
The group celebrate their arrival at Warrnambool's Civic Green on Saturday, October 14, to cap off their seven-and-a-half day run from Canberra to raise awareness and money for CJD.
Mr Kenna said the final day of the run was special as the group passed his father's farm at The Sisters.
"There were cars everywhere and a crowd clapping us through. It was really good," he said.
Mr Stewart said he felt a sense of achievement for finishing the run alongside people that would become "friends for life".
"It's just going to be something we're always going to look back on and as Dan touched on the other night, his mother wanted him to leave a legacy, well what a great legacy to leave something like this?" he said.
"We shared everyone's stories about the loved ones we lost which has been really moving and special."
"Even though we raised good money, it's more about raising awareness about a disease that doesn't get much traction."
