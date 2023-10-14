The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Three auctions run by Ray White Warrnambool on October 14, 2023

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated October 14 2023 - 9:46pm, first published 5:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This blue-coloured townhouse at 8 Harbour Mews was passed in at auction. Picture by Lillian Altman
This blue-coloured townhouse at 8 Harbour Mews was passed in at auction. Picture by Lillian Altman

Two Warrnambool properties were sold at auction to buyers relocating to the region because of family ties, while another was passed in on Saturday, October 14.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.