Two Warrnambool properties were sold at auction to buyers relocating to the region because of family ties, while another was passed in on Saturday, October 14.
Ray White Warrnambool Director Fergus Torpy said a townhouse at 8 Harbour Mews tucked just steps away from the picturesque Lady Bay and the enchanting Deep Blue Hot Springs was passed in at auction.
Only one person, an investor from the south-west, bid for the property which had an expected sale price of between $499,000 and $540,000.
Mr Torpy started the proceedings with a vendor bid of $450,000, asking attendees for offers in $20,000 increments.
The prospective buyer put in a bid of $460,000, which Mr Torpy raised to $480,000 with a second vendor bid.
The investor's final offer was $490,000 and the property was passed in.
Mr Torpy said the property, a quaint and spacious townhouse across three levels, was conveniently located.
"You can enjoy walks to the Pavilion (Cafe and Bar), along the promenade and you've got Lake Pertobe over the road for the children," he said.
"It's an absolute hive of activity down here in summer when the weather's definitely not like this (wet and windy)."
In North Warrnambool, a two-bedroom townhouse at 2/27 Allan Street sold for $433,000.
Mr Torpy said there were about 30 to 40 people at the auction which had two bidders.
"It opened at $400,000, then it went up in $5000 and $10,000 increments to $425,000, then in one and two thousands to $433,000," he said.
The property is within walking distance of a bakery, fish and chip shop and the Centro shopping centre complex, the botanic gardens, the AquaZone facility and schools.
Meanwhile, a two-bedroom unit at 2/6-8 Gibson Street sold under the hammer for $500,000.
Mr Torpy said about 30 people gathered at the auction with three parties vying for the property.
He said bidding went in $10,000 and $20,000 increments.
Mr Torpy said the Allan and Gibson street properties were purchased by people relocating to the region because of family ties.
"It still shows the strength of the market, we had nine out of 11 (properties) for the month sell, which is really good," Mr Torpy said.
"We've got another six next week, so there's still some good confidence."
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.