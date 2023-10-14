Hedgehog slice and Netflix was the secret to six-year-old Benjamin Brewer's success at this year's Camperdown Show.
The Framlingham boy won Champion and Reserve Junior Bird in the poultry section of the show on Saturday, October 14.
Benjamin is responsible for the chickens at home with his jobs including feeding, cleaning and the general handling of the chooks.
At night, he said he brings them inside to watch Netflix and eat hedgehog slice.
Benjamin said the best part about the poultry section of the show was winning.
He used his prize money to buy a bucket of fairy floss.
Poultry show manager Clayton Horspole said there were plenty of junior exhibitors this year.
"We had a good range of birds through the juniors with nearly 30 exhibitors," he said.
"There were over 130 exhibits in this entire section which we're very happy with. It's a good lineup of birds."
Mr Horspole said there were good displays of bantams, standard hard feather and soft feather chickens on the day.
"Our champion bird was the standard old English Game, that was by Paul Burgess who came over from Heywood way," he said.
"We've got people from all around - from just the other side of Rokewood to Simpson, Johanna and the other side of Heywood."
Brothers Jayden, 7, and Dustin, 2, Jenkins, of Colac, enjoyed watching a brood of chicks frolicking under a heat lamp at the poultry club.
Jayden said the baby chickens were "really cool", "nice and soft" and "not as noisy" as the other chickens.
The 151st Camperdown Show had everything from show jumping to wood chop, a farmer fitness challenge, live music and the dachshund dash.
Carpendeit Ally McLennan's pint-sized pooch Dallas, 1, raced across the finish line for the first time on Saturday.
She said Dallas had no training, was "very fat" and she was not expecting her to win.
The show also featured a number of food and entertainment stalls, including an animal and reptile display and Camperdown's Joker's.
The costume business, which has a shop front in Manifold Street, has 5000 adult costumes and another 2000 for children.
Owner Sandra Drake had some of the collection at a photo booth stall she set up at the show for the first time.
"I've been blown away by the response," she said.
"We've had about 30 groups of kids and a few adults come through. It's been much better than I expected."
Ms Drake first started collecting costumes when she was in a band called Ebony in the 1980s.
"We were a pub band that also played at weddings, parties and footy functions," she said.
"I started collecting costumes then and just kept adding and adding. Now I have thousands of them."
Ms Drake said she was forced to shut Joker's for about three years because of the COVID pandemic, re-opening about six months ago.
"Now we are reinventing ourselves while getting everything back up and running," she said.
"We're the only costume shop between Geelong and Adelaide."
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.