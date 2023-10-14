Two Melbourne visitors left the Western District with fond memories after winning the inaugural Cobden Gift finals.
Hoppers Crossing's Endale Mekonnen and Armadale's Jennifer King put their pace to the test in the respective men's and women's 100-metre sprint finals on Saturday, October 14.
Mekonnen, racing off a handicap of five metres, won in 10.914 seconds from Jackson Bennett (3.25m) and back-marker Michael Moschou (2.50m).
King finished in 11.976 seconds running off a handicap of 8.75m, edging out Warrnambool's Grace Carter (9.25m) and Alyssa Neale (8.75m).
The wins were the ideal way for the pair to kick-start the Victorian Athletic League season.
Mekonnen, 19, is eyeing success at the famed Stawell Gift meeting in April 2024 and is also considering amateur races as he strives to compete on the national stage.
The teenager, who spent time in Scotland earlier this year with running for coach John Hilditch, savoured his Cobden victory, celebrating accordingly as he crossed the finish line.
He described his heat as "sloppy" before he got his "start right" in the semi-final and felt calm entering the feature race.
"I was keen for the win. I thought if I get the win it will make my planning for the season better," he told The Standard.
"And I am just happy to be running to be honest. It's such a wonderful place to be - I have never been here before."
Mekonnen, who is studying exercise science, has finished second in a Stawell Gift semi-final in the past.
"I am going to make sure that changes and I get the win because no one is more hungry than I am," he said of his goals for the next 12 months.
King, who is only in her third VAL season, was rapt to win her first gift.
"I was hoping to be competitive in the women's 100m for sure," she told The Standard.
"I wasn't expecting to get the win but I am very happy I got the win. I wasn't expecting to do well in the 70m earlier and I won that and that was completely out of nowhere. It was crazy."
The 26-year-old, who runs for Glen Huntly Athletic Club and works in market research, said the result had fuelled her belief.
"I wasn't expecting to win this early so I'll have to rethink what my goals are for the rest of the season," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.