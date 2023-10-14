A long-time lawn bowler believes switching to a bowling arm will extend his career in the sport.
Timboon Gold's Stephen Wines, who has played for two decades, was a painter and decorator for 54 years before retirement.
The work wreaked havoc on his shoulder and the discomfort had started to impact his favourite past-time - an afternoon on the bowling green.
Wines, 70, decided to try a bowling aid.
He hasn't looked back.
"I said to the club I wanted to drop down to lead, learn (about) the arm and learn how to bowl properly before that," he said.
"This helps because I don't put pressure on my shoulder. I was using that arm as a balance and now I don't have to use it so much there's no pressure on my shoulder and my shoulder's not aching like anything at the end of the day."
Wines said using the arm was a work in progress.
"I don't think you master anything - it's just a matter of concentration and putting your mind to it," he said.
"I've improved a lot. It'll keep me going (in bowls) a lot longer."
Timboon Gold started the 2023-24 Western District Playing Area weekend weekend division one pennant season with a narrow 54-51 loss to Dunkeld Blue on Saturday, October 14.
Wines said he liked to play his part for the club after joining roughly four years ago.
"I was living in Warrnambool and playing with Dennington for quite a while and then I moved down to Ecklin and this was the closest club to where I wanted to play," he said.
"In the meantime we've moved home (to Warrnambool) and we still come down here to play. I bring my partner (Anita O'Donnell) down.
"She just started up last year and she's enjoying it too.
"It's a great club, everyone is friendly, there's a lot of joking and carrying on with one another."
In other division one round one matches, Mortlake Blue defeated Warrnambool Blue 65-60, reigning premier City Red was too strong for Dennington Dogs 75-56 and Warrnambool Gold overcame Port Fairy Red 65-58.
