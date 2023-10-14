A steady stream of voters is making its way to polling booths in Warrnambool on referendum day.
There was a positive atmosphere at St Joseph's Primary School as volunteers from both the Yes and No campaigns manned the polls on October 14.
Kirrae Whurrong elder Uncle Lenny Clarke was seen campaigning for the Yes vote, while Moyne Shire councillor Jim Doukas was handing out pamphlets for the No camp.
Uncle Lenny will watch the results together with volunteers from Warrnambool and Moyne for Yes on Saturday night.
In Jamieson Street, there were democracy sausages being served up by Warrnambool Primary School principal Peter Lee.
He said the polling booth was quiet earlier in the morning but it had "really picked up" around lunch time as crowds flocked to the sausage sizzle.
"We bought between 500 and 600 sausages for those looking for lunch," he said.
The Standard spotted two Yes campaigners and one from the No camp.
Will King from Warrnambool for Yes said it had been a "pretty positive sort of vibe" at the polls that morning.
"Everyone has been really polite so far," he said.
"We're all trying to be optimistic."
Mr King, who handed out Yes pamphlets along Liebig Street in the week before the referendum, said he would watch the result from home.
No campaigner David Looker said he planned to man the booth for about four hours.
"I think most people have made their mind up before they get here which is good," he said.
"It's been busy but the crowds move through quickly. It's not like the federal election where you have to number all your votes, it's very straightforward."
