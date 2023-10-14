The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool Primary School principal serves up democracy snags as voters make their way to polling booth

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated October 14 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 2:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yes campaigner and Kirrae Whurrong elder Uncle Lenny Clarke with Moyne Shire Councillor Jim Doukas, who is handing out pamphlets for the No camp.
Yes campaigner and Kirrae Whurrong elder Uncle Lenny Clarke with Moyne Shire Councillor Jim Doukas, who is handing out pamphlets for the No camp.

A steady stream of voters is making its way to polling booths in Warrnambool on referendum day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.