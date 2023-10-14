The wet and windy weather didn't deter thousands of people from flocking to the Warrnambool Multicultural Festival at the Civic Green on Saturday.
Warrnambool Multicultural Association president Daisy Ye said more than 4500 people attended the October 14, 2023, event which showcased 12 cultures through food, art and performances.
"We just want to thank the community that whatever the weather looks like they still come along to celebrate our cultures together," Ms Ye said.
"I believe it proves Warrnambool is a city that welcomes people from cultural backgrounds and we respect and appreciate cultural diversity.
"At the festival we can see how many people are here and one comment from my friend, Yasmin, she said 'you don't only see lots of people here today, you see lots of different colours, faces and cultures'.
"It was our intention to make it a very inclusive event."
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Ms Ye said the Irish, Filipino, American and Scottish people and cultures were added this year, with the program also expanding its focus on Australia's Indigenous culture with arts and crafts by Aunty Tracy Roach.
"I thought it would be just Aunty Tracy but she brought a whole team to help her," Ms Ye said.
One of the attendees at the festival was Jacqueline Li, who came to Australia from China five years ago on a working holiday visa.
Ms Li said she had planned to work as a barista in Melbourne, but friends in Warrnambool encouraged her to come to the south-west where she has remained.
"It's the people here. It's really nice. (For the) temperature and the sea," she said.
She said back home she lived a four-and-a-half hour train ride from the beach.
Ms Li works as a production operator at Allansford's Saputo factory, and has previously worked on a dairy farm, at Midfield Meats, and as a barista at Timor Street cafe Boxracer (now known as Southside Espresso Gin bar).
She said life in Warrnambool was slower paced than in China.
"I don't think I can go back to that fast-paced environment anymore," Ms Li said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.