The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Warrnambool Multicultural Festival runs at the Civic Green

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
October 14 2023 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The wet and windy weather didn't deter thousands of people from flocking to the Warrnambool Multicultural Festival at the Civic Green on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.