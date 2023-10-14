A historic property tucked away in the south-west region's unique volcanic landscape bequeathed to the National Trust of Australia (Victoria) has been sold.
Ray White Camperdown director and agent Alistair Tune said the 48-hectare property at 97 Nehill and Alexanders roads, in South Purrumbete, sold at auction on Friday, October 13, for $1.205 million.
Mr Tune said bachelors Alex and Peter left the property to the trust in their wills in the hopes for it to be developed into a $2 million tourist drawcard.
The plan was to showcase a number of rare breeds of farming animals, provide a relaxing picnic spot and information panels depicting the story of farming practices relative to the area.
A project manager was appointed to the site more than a decade ago.
The siblings, alongside their late brother Joe, were known for breeding world-class black pigs and unique Sussex sheep and heritage fruit tree species.
They worked the land relying mainly on Clydesdale horses rather than tractors.
Mr Tune said 248 bids were made between five parties, with the property selling for $405,000 above the reserve price.
"I opened the bidding at $750,000 then it went in increments of about $5000 for a bit, then it got down to $1000 bids for close to a couple of hundred bids," he said.
"That much above reserve is something I have never experienced.
"Then even the bidding sequence, I was standing there for more than half an hour."
He said about 35 people attended the auction with the purchaser being a local.
Dubbed as a rare lifestyle property, the original period cottage home still on the land features high ceilings and polished pine boards, while the outside is completed with its own orchard.
