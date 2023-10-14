More housing wanted but everyone needs good neighbours

Dear valued subscriber,
Rooming houses are re-emerging in Warrnambool as one of several creative solutions to help ease the region's housing crisis.
They're different to share houses. Residents sign their own separate agreement for a room in a house which can have up to nine bedrooms and cater for 12 people whereas people in share houses are all on the same lease.
The re-emergence of rooming houses during an unprecedented housing shortage shouldn't come as a surprise. They were commonplace in the 1800s and 1900s for people who needed accommodation when leaving home for work or study.
The operator of three rooming houses in Warrnambool told us this week the facilities were critical for professional people relocating to the city for work. She also said they were better than illegal boarding houses with strict fire safety requirements.
As we have previously reported, many fields are finding it hard to recruit qualified workers and when they do, it is almost impossible to find housing.
Without housing we don't have the workers and without the workers we don't have the services or expertise we need in a thriving regional city.
Councils across the region like Moyne Shire have been actively addressing the issue of worker housing and the state government recently announced a raft of measures aimed at easing the crisis. But no one sector or authority can solve the problem quickly.
So it's no surprise rooming houses have re-emerged as a solution.
But some Warrnambool residents aren't happy with one rooming house in the city's north, arguing there is insufficient car parking for potentially up to 12 residents. The city council has recently knocked back planning applications for new higher density developments because of a lack of onsite parking so the residents have a good point.
Not all rooming house occupants will have a car but in a city with limited public transport options, most will.
The residents argue they weren't consulted, neither was the council because under state rules rooming houses don't require planning permits.
While the works to convert the former four-bedroom house into a nine-bedroom facility require building approval, they can be signed off by out-of-town experts and don't require consultation with neighbours.
It is yet another oddity of Victoria's planning rules.
Rooming houses are no doubt critical to housing workers but there needs to be some changes to the rules governing them, especially parking and consultation. The last thing we need is warring neighbours. Easing the crisis is in everyone's interests but the way we achieve that needs to be done harmoniously. There are more than 1400 rooming houses in the state and no doubt more on the way. The state government needs to act quickly before it is too late and tweak the rules because everyone needs good neighbours.
In other news this week, Warrnambool's Andrew Suggett was named Victoria's senior of the year for his incredible work for supporting people with Parkinson's disease. Such a deserving honour.
Another person receiving special recognition was Warrnambool's Dean Kilpatrick for his work with the city's surf life saving club.
We revealed Warrnambool will have a new mayor later this month after Cr Debbie Arnott declared she would not seek a second year in the role.
A coroner this week released findings into the double murder/suicide at Kirkstall last year. The court heard the gunman had days earlier suggested police leave a gun on the counter and he'd take care of business after making a complaint about one of the men terrorising locals.
Comedian Dave Hughes has endured a horror week. He shared his thoughts on his wonderful mum Carmel, who sadly passed away. He and other south-west comedians Alex Dyson and Tom Ballard are mourning the loss of popular comedian Cal Wilson.
Our story this week about an elderly man waiting seven months for a birth certificate after being left with no ID, prompted a swift response from Births, Deaths and Marriages.
This story about the massive contingent of local people running the Melbourne Marathon for PJ (the late Paul Jellie) and raising suicide-prevention awareness struck a chord with readers.
Will Koroit have a new year's eve celebration this year? One resident hopes so, she's pushing for the town to join Warrnambool, Port Fairy, Portland and Cobden as hosts of events.
Soaring costs have delayed a new childcare centre for Warrnambool - something that is badly needed with waiting lists of more than 400. But the developer is determined to push on with the plan.
Moyne Shire wasn't too forthcoming on its investigation into the felling of two imposing trees by a developer. But there was good news for the shire with its latest financial report revealing its caravan parks raked in $5m, $1m more than expected.
Timboon Fine Ice Cream has revealed plans to almost double the amount it produces as it seeks planning approval for new headquarters.
Don't forget to check out some other stories that made headlines, below.
Until next week,
Greg Best, editor, The Standard
