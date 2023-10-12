Dodge tides and some less than ideal wind conditions have made it difficult for most to hit the water.
When unfavourable conditions prevailed those busting for a fix were able to head offshore.
Rivers have been hit-and-miss especially in the Hopkins.
This week has seen some offshore anglers heading out on the deep blue in search of a gummy or snapper.
Some succeeded and others had a shocker of a trip. One crew that had a good trip was headed by Richard Bibby fishing out of his Stabicraft 2050 off Port Fairy.
Targeting gummy shark, he headed to his favourite little honey hole where he is yet to miss out on a gummy in his previous few trips.
He bagged out on gummies and found the later the day went on the better the fishing was. This was probably something to do with the tide being later in the day which typically makes a big difference when targeting these shark.
What some people don't realise is that gummies are scavengers and will swim along the bottom and eat anything they find. When the tide begins to move faster they tend to become more active and cover more ground, hence why you come across more when the tide picks up.
Myself and Sam Powell headed out of Warrnambool on Wednesday in search of snapper or a gummy shark.
We were met with fairly strong northerly winds and some challenging wind chop but the Quintrex renegade handled it with ease.
Once we set anchor and began burleying, the snapper found our baits very easy but were just too quick for us when using pilchards.
We had a couple of small salmon which we cut up, but before our first bait down had hardly hit the bottom I was tight with the first pinkie.
We finished with three pinkies and one solid nannygai before our anchor pulled free and we began drifting, so we decided to pack it in and head back to the ramp.
We sounded fish just behind the bank in 15-odd metres of water, so these fish could even be targeted from the breakwater itself.
The barrels are again occupying anglers' attention off Portland and Port Fairy. Xavier Ellul, Luke Gercovich and Jimmy Lombardo headed off Port Fairy in search of Jimmy's first barrel.
Heading out after work the boys hit the water around 4pm and were soon met with some bird-life and whales on a bait ball.
Two rods went screaming and they were settled in for a long haul. After a battle that lasted into the dark Jimmy landed a solid 110-kilogram catch.
Luke's fish was released after a good fight and estimated to be 120kg.
It's been an incredible season so far and it just seems like the tuna fishery down here is going from strength to strength, with it virtually being a year-long season now.
Gone are the days of making long trips to the shelf in search of one of these fish as they are being caught in as little as 35-metres of water recently.
Is this something to do with the currents, the bait migration or something else? We will always guess to what makes these fish come in so close but my bet is just the sheer number of bait that is in close lately.
The Curdies River has again been fishing very well for those anglers using both lures and baits.
Black vibes are accounting for large numbers of bream and perch through the middle section of the river.
Max and Janaka Kandage fished last Saturday, landing in excess of 50 bream using Daiwa Steez blades slowly hopped along the bottom.
Max said they were a bit finicky on the plastics but would take a blade fairly easily.
Up river, the water has turned a bit dirty due to the rain we have had recently but this hasn't deterred the fish from having a chew especially the perch after some warm nights.
Using poppers and walkers slowly, like the new Shimano Ligen with inbuilt flash boost, has been a great way of targeting these beautiful looking fish.
Some bigger fish are starting to show up in the higher reaches and once this cold front moves through and the nights become warmer for longer then we should see these fish become the norm.
One thing to look out for and hear when looking to target perch on surface is the bugs and whether or not you can hear crickets.
Perch love eating these bugs and their presence usually means they will be jumping around and falling into the water which is go time.
On the bait side of things, fresh shrimp have been working well along with greyback which is a local minnow caught in this system. This is one of the bream's favourite baits to eat and it's not very often they will give up the chance to eat one anchored to the bottom with nowhere to go.
The Rocklands Reservoir has been teeming with people these past couple of weeks trying to hook that cod or yellowbelly of a lifetime.
But there have been some other surprises that have kept people's rods bent and reels screaming and that is the Australian Bass.
Pound for pound these are definitely our best fighting fish in the freshwater and would even pull a small cod backwards.
One group of anglers who found these rampaging freshwater slobs was Matt Bell and his son who spent a couple of days on the water searching for a cod.
Matt landed an absolute "donkey" measuring 54-centimetres and weighing in at a huge 3.2kg.
His son also landed his first couple of surface cod, with one coming during the middle of the day, off a big tree in the middle of nowhere.
The yellowbelly have been responding very well to black grubs fished around the points of the lake, with most anglers now using livescope to seek out the feeding fish from the sulking ones.
This live sonar allows you to pan around the boat and seek fish between structure and even see how these fish respond to each type of lure.
Nathan Angee landed some cracking yellowbellies using this technique recently, along with some solid bass to 47cm.
There's a bit of conjecture toward livescoping but in my eyes it's no different than a boat that has a four-stroke rather than a two-stroke allowing them to go further on a tank.
If you've never heard of it then come into the store and check out our demo units and we can show you what all the fuss is about.
Remember we have our boating and fishing expo in store on Saturday, October 13 from 9am to 3pm.
We will have some great specials on boat packages, engine upgrades, never to be seen again specials in the shack and multiple industry reps to help you get kitted out with the best option for your situation.
We also have the super popular fishing simulator where you can catch your dream fish inside.
Come and test your skills on the casting competition and gain some more skills while watching Peter Goode from the Warrnambool Offshore and Light Game Club while he demonstrates how to fillet snapper and nannygai.
Hope to see everyone here for what will be a great day.
Until next week tight line and best of luck.
