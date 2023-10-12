The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Tackle Shack: Offshore fishing an alternative for anglers

By Cory McLaren
Updated October 13 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nathan Angee with a yellowbelly on a black grub. Picture supplied
Nathan Angee with a yellowbelly on a black grub. Picture supplied

Dodge tides and some less than ideal wind conditions have made it difficult for most to hit the water.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.