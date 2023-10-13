South-west councils seek funding for worker accommodation

Two south-west councils hope to secure state government funding for worker accommodation.
Moyne Shire Council, which recently built worker cabins in Koroit and Mortlake, said it was hoping to be successful in obtaining funding promised after the Commonwealth Games were cancelled.
A Moyne Shire council spokesman said the worker cabins had been extremely popular.
"The cabins in Koroit have been open since October last year - Mortlake since December 2021," he said.
"Both are fully booked with workers until the end of the year.
The spokesman said discussions with ministers and local MP Jacinta Ermacora about the cabins had been positive.
"More cabins could be established in either Koroit, Mortlake or Port Fairy and numbers would depend on funding available," the spokesman said.
"At least another five would be a starting point.
"We await guidelines from the state in relation to the Commonwealth Games funding scheme."
Warrnambool City Council is also exploring the option of worker cabins.
Chief executive officer Andrew Mason said a lack of worker accommodation was an issue in many cities, including Warrnambool.
"We are seeing the market respond with proposals for a more diverse mix of residential development, Mr Mason said.
"Council is also exploring options for worker accommodation that could be cabins or similar small homes.
"Finding the right location for these is part of this work."
Mr Mason said the council would seek state government funding it it decided to build worker accommodation.
Moyne Shire Council spent $665,000 on the five cabins at Koroit.
The council's economy and place director Jodie McNamara previously told The Standard the investment was proving fruitful.
"The cabins have meant local businesses have been able to attract skilled staff across a range of industries including agriculture, earth-moving, forestry and manufacturing," Ms McNamara said.
"This has positive flow-on impacts for the community - it means extra people shopping at the supermarket, grabbing a meal at the hotels and restaurants or a takeaway."
The Koroit and Mortlake cabins can hold up to 20 people and the temporary accommodation has proved a boon for major companies like Bega, as well as wind farm developers and abalone farmers.
