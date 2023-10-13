The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

South-west councils seek funding for worker accommodation

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
October 13 2023 - 2:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The worker cabins in Koroit have proved extremely popular. Picture by Anthony Brady
The worker cabins in Koroit have proved extremely popular. Picture by Anthony Brady

Two south-west councils hope to secure state government funding for worker accommodation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.