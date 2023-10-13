The Ralph Illidge Sanctuary is thriving forty years after being burned to the ground by Ash Wednesday fires and its caretakers want to show it off.
Endangered long-nose Potoroos have flocked to the wildlife haven in recent times but committee president Peter Battistello said he wanted to attract visitors of the human kind on Sunday, October 15.
"We've just refurbished the bridges, done all the weeding around the tracks - it looks great," he said.
"We're inviting the community down on Sunday to educate them about the sanctuary and hopefully recruit some members. We have about 30 at the moment."
Kevin Sparrow and Kerry Vickers will make presentations on plants and animals within the sanctuary before Trust for Nature regional conservation officer Adam Merrick will conduct a tour along one of the walking tracks.
Mr Battistello said he was keen to share recent successes with visitors.
"We're going pretty well, right now we're searching for our Potoroos," he said.
"That's one of our main projects. They used to be in abundance before the Ash Wednesday fires and after that they came back in numbers.
"But since then, foxes and owls have made it hard to find them."
Fellow member Phillip Baulch said that didn't mean they weren't there.
"We installed some cameras about two months ago and within weeks we spotted some," he said.
"But they're that quick and they're solitary creatures which only come around at nighttime so they're hard to capture, but we know there are plenty there."
Twenty-four species of mammals have been recorded within the sanctuary grounds, in addition to 70 plants.
