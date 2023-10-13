The Voice: are your local politicians voting 'yes' or 'no'?

Judgement day has arrived for the Voice referendum, so here is a final primer on what the vote is about, which way your local representatives will vote, and where you can cast your vote on Saturday, October 14, 2023.
The referendum is asking Australians whether to change the constitution to create a new consultative body called the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.
It would be a group of people empowered to advise the federal parliament and government of the day on matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
According to the referendum working group that has designed the final concept for the Voice, the members of this group would be chosen by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people "based on the wishes of local communities".
A report by University of Canberra chancellor Professor Tom Calma and University of Melbourne provost Professor Marcia Langton describing the likely model for the Voice recommended 24 members, with two from each state, territory and the Torres Strait, five representing remote areas of Queensland, the Northern Territory, Western Australia, South Australia and NSW, and one member representing Torres Strait Islanders living on the mainland.
But the final composition would be determined in Federal Parliament.
The referendum campaign has triggered debate and sometimes disreputable behaviour across the country, including in the south-west.
In September vandals defaced, destroyed and burned 'yes' campaign signs in Warrnambool and Woorndoo in repeated attacks that led to police investigations.
The 'yes' campaign staged large local events, including a march with hundreds of attendees in mid-September, and a concert at the Framlingham property of Indigenous elder Uncle Lenny Clarke, which attracted 650 people.
The Standard asked the eight south-west state and federal politicians how they intended to vote and why. There were three 'no' votes, three 'yes' votes, one who didn't respond and one who wouldn't say.
Liberal Wannon MP Dan Tehan has been the leading 'no' campaigner in the region, saying he is fearful of the legal risks of inserting an Indigenous body into the constitution. He said any change should be purely "symbolic".
"No one's saying we don't need to do more to help Indigenous Australians. I think everyone wants to make sure we continue to close the gap, but we disagree that this is the right way to do that," he said.
His state Liberal colleagues Western Victoria MP Bev McArthur and Polwarth MP Richard Riordan also said they would vote 'no'.
"We are saying 'no' because there are better ways that 'better' can be achieved... there is nothing proposed in the Voice which couldn't be delivered by legislation," Ms McArthur said.
Mr Riordan said there was already significant engagement with Indigenous communities on issues affecting them and he didn't think a consultative body would make a difference.
"This should be about outcomes, not talkfests," he said.
Liberal South West Coast MP Roma Britnell has previously spoken of her deep experience working in Aboriginal health but has declined to say how she would vote.
Liberal Western Victoria MP Joe McCracken was contacted for comment but did not respond.
Labor MP for Western Victoria Jacinta Ermacora declared her support for the Voice in September, calling the referendum "a wonderful and positive opportunity for our nation to take the next steps forward with joy and in harmony with our First Nations people".
"Most colonial nations recognise the presence of First Nations People in their constitution... My yes vote recognises that our Aboriginal people were here when Europeans arrived," Ms Ermacora said.
Her Western Victoria Labor colleague Gayle Tierney also said she was "proud to vote 'yes'" and disputed Mr Tehan's legal fears.
"The Voice is a sensible and responsible step towards a better future for our nation and is legally sound. Recently over 70 constitutional public law experts signed an open letter saying the Voice "is not constitutionally risky"," Ms Tierney said.
Western Victoria Greens MP Sarah Mansfield also said she would vote 'yes', saying her work as a GP had shown her how genuine community consultation significantly improved the outcomes for particular groups.
"By voting 'yes', we are supporting the simple idea that First Nations people should always have a say in decisions that affect them," Dr Mansfield said.
A large, detailed poll by UK company Focaldata has recently modelled how each electorate was likely to vote on Saturday.
The model predicts Wannon will vote 'no', 60.7 per cent to 39.3 per cent. While that seems like a heavy 'no' vote, it is one of the lowest 'no' results for a rural or regional electorate in the model.
Ballarat is the only regional Victorian electorate with a higher 'yes' result with Eden-Monaro in NSW the only other regional electorate with a higher predicted 'yes' vote.
As of Wednesday night four million Australians had already voted in the referendum with a further two million applying for a postal vote. But if you're one of the approximately 11 million who plan to vote on Saturday there are dozens of polling booths open from 8am to 6pm across the south-west.
Counting of ballot papers will begin at 6pm local time when voting centres close.
That night all votes cast that day will be counted as well as most of the early votes.
The timing of the result being declared depends on how close it is, with the AEC cautioning it may take days or weeks for additional pre-poll, overseas and postal votes to be received and counted.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.