South-west residents who regularly holiday in Nelson will notice a change of ownership at the town's pub from the end of October.
The Shelton family has owned and run the Nelson Hotel for the past 34 years but publican Neil Shelton has sold up to semi-retire.
Koroit's Rob Grant and Kerry Schroeder have purchased the hotel freehold and business and will take over on October 31, 2023.
Outgoing owner Mr Shelton said the new owners planed to be involved in the hotel.
"They're going to have it fairly well staffed," Mr Shelton said. "They'll continue the jobs they do at the moment but they'll certainly be over here a lot keeping an eye on the place."
He said the hotel was popular with south-west residents, including long-time families who holidayed there.
Nelson is a small fishing and tourist town six kilometres from the South Australian border where the mouth of the Glenelg River meets the Southern Ocean.
"People from the south-west are big supporters of the hotel and Nelson in general," Mr Shelton said.
"They come from Camperdown, Mortlake, Terang, Timboon, that whole district around Warrnambool.
"We've had a lot of visitors over the years from there and a lot of their family names are long-associated to the river.
"There's parts that are named after certain people, the landings up the river here, Pritchards and Taylors Straight."
Mr Shelton bought the pub in 1990 and has run it most of the time, except for a six-year period from 2013 when he leased it out.
He said it was a beautiful community and a vibrant town with visitors making up about 60 per cent of the hotel's patronage.
He said visitors came for river and surf fishing, eco-tourism which was huge because it was home to some of the nation's rarest orchids and birdlife.
"Then there's the Great South West Walk which attracts a lot of people and is quite busy at the moment," he said. "They come from wide and far to do the walk.
"We've met a lot of people over the years," he said. "It's been an absolute pleasure. Like any pub, your customers and staff are a very eclectic group of people so it's always been interesting."
Mr Shelton said he'd had job offers in the agricultural sector and hoped to get some work at cattle stations in Queensland.
"I'm sort of semi-retired but I'll find something to do," he said.
Mr Shelton said there would be a "farewell shindig" at the hotel on Saturday, October 28, 2023.
"She's open to everyone," he said.
