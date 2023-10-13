Child accused of brutal police bashing legally represents himself in court

A Warrnambool youth charged over an alleged violent attack on police officers will legally represent himself when he applies to put a permanent end to the case.
The teenager appeared self-represented in a court on October 13.
The court heard he wished to make an application for a permanent stay, which would halt the proceedings.
A magistrate adjourned the application for a half-day hearing on October 27.
If the application is refused, the matter will go to a committal hearing where a magistrate will consider the evidence and decide if there's enough to take the matter to a trial.
An Office of Public Prosecutions spokesman told the court the prosecution would only call the victim and the police informant if the matter went ahead as a hearing.
The magistrate said the youth would be required to submit the witnesses he planned to cross-examine.
The teenager has been on bail since December 2021, when he was 15 years old.
He last appeared in court in September for a filing hearing.
The magistrate at the time read a letter he wrote asking the court for the matter to be heard in the county court, rather than the children's court.
The magistrate said the teen was "clearly very intelligent" with a considerable knowledge of the legal system, which she found surprising.
She said it was a much more formal and legalistic process in the county court but said she could grant his wish if that's what he really wanted.
The youth was charged in October 2021 with affray, intentionally causing injury, assault and associated offences, as well as breaching the COVID-19 regulations of the Victorian chief health officer.
A police officer was physically injured and emotionally traumatised after the alleged violent attack, which involved an adult male co-accused, who has been jailed for his role.
The alleged victim has not worked since January 2023 with his future in the police force in doubt.
