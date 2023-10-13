Editorial: More housing wanted but everyone needs good neighbours

Rooming houses are no doubt critical to housing workers but there needs to be some changes to the rules governing them, especially parking and consultation. The last thing we need is warring neighbours. Easing the crisis is in everyone's interests but the way we achieve that needs to be done harmoniously. There are more than 1400 rooming houses in the state and no doubt more on the way. The state government needs to act quickly before it is too late and tweak the rules because everyone needs good neighbours.