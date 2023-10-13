NARACOORTE trainer Sue Murphy will use Saturday's $60,000 Hamilton Cup as a stepping stone for Hasta La War to gain a potential start in the $8 million Melbourne Cup on November 7.
Hasta La War is ranked 44th in line of entry for next month's Melbourne Cup and Murphy is aware her stayer needs to run well in the Hamilton Cup to warrant a start in the race that stops a nation.
"There's still a bit of water to go under the bridge before the Melbourne Cup field is finalised," Murphy told The Standard. "We'll run in the Hamilton Cup and then look at the Geelong Cup on October 25.
"Hasta La War needs to run well in both cups to gain a start in the Melbourne Cup. He's in top shape for the Hamilton Cup after an impressive track gallop at Murtoa on Tuesday.
"Jack Hill, who rides him on Saturday, rode him in the track gallop and was really pleased with his work."
Murphy is unperturbed Hasta La War has to lump 63kg in the Hamilton Cup - four kilograms more than his nearest rival in the 2200-metre contest.
"Hasta La War is a big strong horse," she said. "I don't think the weight will worry him. I suppose he deserves to carry the 63kg.
"His form is a bit stronger than his rivals on Saturday. He's a proven stayer and is looking for races over more ground - preferably 3200 metres on the first Tuesday in November."
Murphy purchased Hasta La War for $30,000 at the 2017 yearling sales.
The eight-year-old has won more than $390,000 in stakemoney for his connections.
Ballarat galloper Team Captain is chasing his second Hamilton Cup victory in three years. The Matt Cumani-trained Team Captain won the race in 2021.
