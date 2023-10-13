The Standard
Sue Murphy-trained Hasta La War to contest 2023 Hamilton Cup

By Tim Auld
October 13 2023 - 2:49pm
Sue Murphy, pictured in 2021, is hoping for a strong run from Hasta La War in the 2023 Hamilton Cup. Picture by Racing Photos
NARACOORTE trainer Sue Murphy will use Saturday's $60,000 Hamilton Cup as a stepping stone for Hasta La War to gain a potential start in the $8 million Melbourne Cup on November 7.

