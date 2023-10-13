Growing tourism opportunities in Timboon have prompted a search for community leaders to direct the town's revamp.
Two to three members are needed for Corangamite Shire Council's project working group, which would use residents' ideas and priorities to inform future investment.
South west ward councillor Kate Makin - who would chair the group - said members would be integral to guiding the town's future.
"Timboon is increasingly becoming a popular tourism destination, so we need to plan now to future-proof the town centre's public places," she said.
"A precinct plan will help manage development, protect the bush landscape we love so much, and preserve the town's character."
It comes as the past decade has seen a push to make the town more pedestrian-friendly and improve amenities, but a rise in popularity has driven the need for upgrades even further.
In 2022, the town won silver in the Top Small Tourism Town Awards.
Shelter is being installed over the existing amphitheatre stage, while future projects proposed include a cycle pump track, improvements to public toilets and a bridge connecting Timboon Fine Ice Cream with the nearby distillery.
Cr Makin said joining the group would not be a "big commitment".
"The working group will bring together community representatives, business owners, council staff and other stakeholders to provide input and ideas throughout the project," she said.
"Being involved will involve three or four meetings between now and early 2024.
"It's not a big commitment to something which will have an important and lasting impact.
"Welcoming, safe and accessible public spaces will give the community more things to do, support business, and attract greater tourism potential and investment."
Expressions of interest close on October 18 and can be made here.
