The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Members needed for Corangamite Shire Council's project working group

JG
By Jessica Greenan
October 13 2023 - 1:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corangamite Shire's south west ward councillor Kate Makin will chair a group set to help guide the future development of Timboon.
Corangamite Shire's south west ward councillor Kate Makin will chair a group set to help guide the future development of Timboon.

Growing tourism opportunities in Timboon have prompted a search for community leaders to direct the town's revamp.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.