He didn't get the fairy-tale ending his career deserved but Ben Moloney doesn't regret returning to his boyhood club for one final campaign.
The midfield warrior, whose decorated resume includes 100-plus VFL games and three Geelong football league flags, is hanging up the boots following Kolora-Noorat's preliminary-final finish this year in the Warrnambool and District league.
Moloney, who also previously played with Hampden league side Terang Mortlake, was a key performer for the Power, winning the side's best and fairest from just 11 games.
He returned to his junior club in 2023 for the first time since he won the Power's senior best and fairest as a 17-year-old.
"I was hoping to have the fairy-tale finish at Kolora-Noorat and finish on a really good note. Which it still was a really positive year and a really enjoyable year with my brother, friends and close mates and that," Moloney told The Standard.
"We were just a couple of games away from holding the cup up. Through injury and that we had a pretty strong year altogether I think."
After finishing the season fourth, Kolora-Noorat exceeded expectations progressing to the preliminary final where they were downed by Merrivale.
The Power's two finals wins - against Russells Creek and Panmure - were pulsating affairs where they rallied from behind late in the game to triumph.
"That Panmure final was incredible, the feeling in the rooms and that, that's what it's all about," Moloney said.
"I've won three (premierships) at GFL level so I know what that feeling's like and that was so much like that. The win of a game where you're probably not expected to and you fight the fight and end up getting over the line, it's pretty awesome."
At 32, Moloney still has the ability to compete at a high standard but said he had reached a stage in his life where other priorities came first.
"I've got three kids under five and just travelling (is a lot)," he said.
"I've done VFL for the best part of 10 years and the commitment to it all (is big). There's a time in your life where you have to put more energy and effort into other parts and unfortunately footy I can't put that effort into it anymore and the time and energy that's involved. As much as I'd love to.
"Your body starts to slow down a little bit and as much as the passion's still there to think you can keep running around with everyone, you might not be able to."
Moloney retires after a distinguished career that included more than 100 VFL games across three clubs - Werribee, Collingwood and Geelong.
He was named in the VFL's team of the year in 2015 while with the Magpies, the same year he was vice-captain and took out the club's best and fairest.
He won GFL flags with St Joseph's (2017) and St Mary's (2019, '22), winning a grand final best-on-ground medal in 2019.
Moloney, who believes his "stubborn" and "hardworking" nature helped him during his journey, looks back fondly on his career and the numerous connections developed.
He conceded it was a tough decision to retire but is content with his accomplishments.
"You always go 'what if I play again could I win another one'?" he said.
"But I've played 100 VFL games, I've won three flags and I've achieved a fair bit in my period of footy and there's a lot of people who don't get anywhere near that sort of stuff.
"I'm really proud of what I've achieved. I'm starting to get the kids on the Pies bandwagon now. I've got a son who's just over one and I've already got the footy in his hands, he loves it."
The champion footballer, who is a level two accredited coach, plans to take a hiatus, spending time with family before he potentially commits to any coaching roles.
"The itch is always still there to be involved in footy because I feel like I've got a good understanding and grasp and if you get out of it too long, you don't want to lose that," he said.
"I can't see myself running around kicking a footy unless something drastic happens."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.