PROMISING Warrnambool mare Wishlor Lass gets her chance to add black type status to her impressive record at Caulfield on Saturday.
The Symon Wilde-trained five-year-old, who has won four of her six starts, lines up in the $200,000 Group 3 Catanach Jewellers Vase over 1600 metres.
Wilde said Wishlor Lass deserved to have a crack at a Group 3 race.
"This will be her biggest test but her form warrants a start in a race of this type," Wilde told The Standard.
"We've lifted the bar with her. Wishlor Lass is not well weighted compared to her rivals as it's a set weights and penalties race. There were no other suitable races for her.
"She has trained on well since her last start win in restricted company at Sandown and I'm sure she'll appreciate the 1600 metres.
"It would be a real boost for her breeding credentials if she could win or be placed in a Group 3 race."
Top jockey Jamie Kah, who has ridden Wishlor Lass in her last three starts, is riding at Randwick on Saturday and been replaced by Damian Lane.
"It's a shame Jamie is not riding her but Damian is a great replacement," Wilde said.
"There's no need for us to burden Damian down with instructions, she's a pretty straightforward mare to ride and he's a world class jockey."
Wishlor Lass is the early $3.40 favourite for the race.
Warrnambool trainers Maddi Raymond, Lindsey Smith and Patrick Ryan have runners on the big 10 race Caulfield program.
