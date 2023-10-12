The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool Library hosts 3D printing classes for seniors

JG
By Jessica Greenan
October 13 2023 - 10:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Library service manager Maryanne Vagg teaches Colin Campbell the basics of 3D printing as part of October's Seniors Festival. Picture by Sean McKenna.
Library service manager Maryanne Vagg teaches Colin Campbell the basics of 3D printing as part of October's Seniors Festival. Picture by Sean McKenna.

Bright-coloured Pikachus and folding worms are being used to teach south-west seniors the art of 3D printing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.