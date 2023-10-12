Bright-coloured Pikachus and folding worms are being used to teach south-west seniors the art of 3D printing.
Warrnambool retiree Colin Campbell was keen to get hands-on in the first of four classes hosted by library service manager Maryanne Vagg throughout October's Seniors Festival.
Mr Campbell - who was joined by 11 classmates - said he was fascinated by the concept.
"I'm retired now so I have the time to do this sort of stuff - it keeps me handy," he said.
"I was a teacher for 15-20 years. I actually taught 3D computer-aided design (CAD) to students before 3D printing was even a thing.
"I've always been interested to see how you take a 3D CAD drawing to the printer."
Mr Campbell said he had big plans for the knowledge he would gain.
"I'm a musician as well," he said.
"I built two guitars recently, and I've bought so many little bits and pieces from music shops. I thought maybe I could actually 3D print parts for the guitar instead.
"Why not make them myself?".
Classes are free and are held in the library's digital lab.
