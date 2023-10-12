Prolific drug addict thief arrested again

A 39-year-old Portland heroin addict with a history of breaching bail has been arrested and will appear in Geelong court on Friday, October 13.
The man was arrested in Portland's Mitchell Crescent at 10.55am Thursday and found to be in possession of two grams of cannabis.
He has also been charged with breaching his bail and failing to appear in court on July 22.
A warrant had been issued for his arrest and the man had been ordered to appear in the Geelong Magistrates Court when he was arrested.
On Friday morning two Warrnambool police officers had to drive the man to Geelong so he can appear there at court.
Police will allege the man has been on bail 34 times in the past decade and has a history of breaching his bail, often through further offending.
He has been on a therapeutic community corrections order but is expected to be charged with breaching that order.
The order was imposed for driving, assault and theft-related offences.
The man also has 19 pages of prior court appearances and has in the past admitted he will steal anything to fund his drug habit - even a girl's bike and a mobile phone charger.
In August 2021 he was sentenced to 250 days in custody, which he had already served, on a charge of kidnapping at Geelong.
He was also previously jailed for an aggravated burglary in Portland.
Police will today again oppose bail being granted, claiming the man has a complete disregard for bail conditions and that he is a known heroin, methamphetamine and cannabis user who will commit offences to support his habit.
