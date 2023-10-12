The Standard
Portland man, 39, to appear in Geelong court

By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 13 2023 - 8:56am, first published 8:54am
Prolific drug addict thief arrested again
A 39-year-old Portland heroin addict with a history of breaching bail has been arrested and will appear in Geelong court on Friday, October 13.

