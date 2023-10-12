It's not every day you see young kids lining up to get a politician's autograph - except when that MP holds the record for the world's fastest tennis serve.
The opposition spokesman for youth, tourism, sports and events was on a whirlwind tour of Warrnambool on Thursday, October 12, 2023 and stopped by the lawn tennis courts at Lake Pertobe.
In 2012, Sam Groth hit the fastest serve at 263.4kmh but was elected to the state parliament in November 2022 in the seat of Nepean.
The former world No. 53 player turned Channel 9 commentator said being approached for his autograph when he went to a tennis court was a nice reminder of where he had come from.
Mr Groth was even asked to sign an empty bottle of wine that a tennis fan had kept.
The bottles had been produced more than a decade ago as a fundraiser to help Mr Groth get back on tour full-time.
"It's good to see there's a few of them still floating around," he said.
He said he had come to Warrnambool when he was little but had never played tennis here.
"When I walk out and see a good grass tennis court, it definitely brings a smile to my face," he said.
Mr Groth said he played in the legends category in the 2022 Australian Open and hit the second fastest serve in the tournament behind Nick Kyrios.
"That's pretty good for someone who's been retired for four and a bit years," he said.
Mr Groth said he had worked in the media after his tennis career but a desire to ensure people deserved representation attracted him.
"Playing tennis, you get up and you're driven every day for a purpose," he said.
"Everything you do is for a reason - what you eat, what you drink, how much you sleep, how much you train - is all for a purpose."
He said while TV was a great job and perks, it wasn't fulfilling.
"While politicians quite often are not very well liked, for a whole range of regions, it is a job where you can really make an impact on people's lives and in a positive way," Mr Groth said.
As part of his visit to the city, Mr Groth took a boat tour of Lady Bay, visited Flagstaff Hill Maritime Museum where he met with council staff, and in his capacity as youth spokesperson, caught up with Standing Tall and Beyond the Bell representatives.
"It's been a jam-packed day," he said.
