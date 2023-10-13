Four budding young riders are revved up to contest the final round of the Western Region Moto-X series at their home track.
Shipwreck Coast Motocross Club will host the round at the Lake Gillear motocross track on Saturday and Sunday, October 14-15.
Nova Pilkington, 10, Caleb Gurry, 11, Seth Brooks, 11 and Max Limburg, 8 are among more than 170 riders expected to take to the track.
Nova, who started riding at age five, said she was "pretty excited" for the weekend while Max was "looking forward to a good race".
Caleb said he loved to ride and "have fun with mates" while he was eager to ride at his home track.
"It should be good, the track is looking good," he said.
Meanwhile, Seth said he would aim to do his best, with the ultimate goal being "to bring home a trophy".
Shipwreck Coast Motocross Club president Shaun Walters said it was a privilege to host the final round of the Western Region series.
"There is over 174 entries for the weekend," he said.
"We start at 50cc and work up to the 450 opens.
"There is a ladies class in there, veterans which start at 30.
"We're looking forward to everyone coming out Saturday, Sunday and putting on a good show."
Walters said preparations for the round had been in full swing for weeks with Warrnambool Motorcycle Club preparing the track. The two committees combine to host the event.
All classes will run each day, with a series presentation to conclude the round on Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.