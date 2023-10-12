A two-vehicle crash in Princetown involving an international driver travelling on the wrong side of the road has prompted police to remind motorists to be wary during the upcoming summer tourism season.
Port Campbell police Sergeant David Banks said the incident happened about 250 metres west from the intersection with Princetown Road about 2.45pm on October 12.
"Be aware that international drivers are returning to the area and they are used to different road rules," Sergeant Banks said.
In many countries around the world, including the United States of America, across Europe and the Middle East, people drive on the right-hand side of the road, while motorists in Australia, drive on the left.
Sergeant Banks said signs along the Great Ocean Road, which spans from Allansford to Torquay, reminded motorists to drive on the left-hand side of the road.
He said police allege an international man driving a Toyota hire car was travelling west on the wrong side of the road in the Princetown incident.
"There was another car going east who appears to have attempted to avoid the head-on by reacting and pulling off to the left," Sergeant Banks said.
"As often happens, overseas drivers' first instinct is to avoid the collision and pull to the right because of muscle memory, which is unfortunate when you're on the left-hand driving road."
Sergeant Banks said a female passenger travelling in the Toyota was flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital with a suspected broken leg, while the male drivers from both vehicles, complaining of soreness, were taken to Colac hospital.
Country Fire Authority and State Emergency Services volunteers alongside paramedics from Ambulance Victoria assisted police.
