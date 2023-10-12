The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Two vehicles crash on the Great Ocean Road, in Princetown

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated October 12 2023 - 7:55pm, first published 7:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Princetown on October 12, 2023.
Emergency services at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Princetown on October 12, 2023.

A two-vehicle crash in Princetown involving an international driver travelling on the wrong side of the road has prompted police to remind motorists to be wary during the upcoming summer tourism season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.