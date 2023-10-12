One-year-old Charlie Huang from China will help his family showcase their culture at the Warrnambool Multicultural Festival this weekend.
He'll be one of dozens of children putting their best foot forward to proudly represent their backgrounds at the Civic Green on October 14.
Clare Finnigan said her three-year-old daughter Kathleen Moore was keen to show off her Irish dancing.
"Kathleen's nearly four and Irish dancing is a wonderful thing for people of any age to be involved with," she said.
"Her dancing teacher is 93. It's a fun thing, they really love doing it."
Warrnambool Multicultural Association president Daisy Ye said about 12 cultures would formally be on display, which would feature food vendors, art and demonstrations.
"This year we received more than 100 expressions of interest from performers and vendors," she said.
"They came from Melbourne, Geelong and even interstate. We prioritised our local residents and groups - even though some of the performers may be amateurs - because they live here and are part of the community.
"We want them to shine."
She said despite the interest piling in and receiving more than 4000 visitors at the first event in 2022, the venue would remain the same.
"The reason why we are staying here is that the Civic Green is in the centre of the town," Ms Ye said.
"People from multicultural backgrounds sometimes feel 'othered'. Some of them may have felt unheard or unseen, or felt like outsiders, so we decided to stay here because for one day of the year they can be at the centre of the town.
"People come here to see us, to share cultures with us, and learn from us. For one day, we're at the centre."
Ms Ye said the event was powered by a volunteer committee, including Wei-Lin Mai (Taiwan), Oksana Yakuschenko (Ukraine), Kerrie Nicholson (Australia), Jasmin Senchenko (Australia), and Bel Payne (Yorta Yorta artist living on Gunditjmara Country).
