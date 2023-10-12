'Complex and difficult': New NDIS role to support south-west families, schools

Warrnambool's Merri River School is one of more than 30 specialist education facilities to receive funding to help families navigate the "complex" National Disability Insurance Scheme.
The state government announced a $21.2 million package on Thursday, October 12, 2023 to introduce NDIS navigators into all specialist schools to ensure families received the funding and support they're entitled.
NDIS navigators will provide direct support to families and carers to help them understand the NDIS, including how to access right support and prepare for plan reviews.
Merri River School principal Dean Clements said it was amazing and welcome news.
"Trying to navigate the system is pretty complex and a lot of parents find it quite difficult to do that," Mr Clements said. "This enables us to employ somebody to support parents through that process."
He said a school-based NDIS navigator would help better understand students' individual needs, speak to teachers and other on-site support staff such as occupational or speech therapists and build relationships with children.
He said the NDIS navigator would also work as a conduit between the school's staff and outside agencies and support workers.
"Because they work here they get a real understanding of that child's needs and can support the parents," he said.
"Purely the (NDIS) paperwork and jumping through the hoops is difficult enough but then knowing what you can and can't do along the continuum of funding is so difficult. The navigator can help parents with that."
He said the NDIS navigator would help families access additional programs or support they didn't realise they could.
"There are a number of parents who aren't aware of what's actually available," he said.
Mr Clements said the school was already proactive, seeing the need to employ its own NDIS support person Clare Kavanagh two years ago.
He said sometimes new families enrolled and the school didn't know they already had a NDIS plan or there were others who didn't realise they were eligible or if they met the criteria for one.
"It's complex," he said. "Clare works really closely with our parents to support them through those processes."
He said the new funded role would free up funding previously allocated to the NDIS support role to be used elsewhere in the school.
Mr Clements said because they already had the existing NDIS support role, the new NDIS navigator position would begin at the start of the 2024 school year, which he said was fantastic.
"It's a great initiative," he said.
More than 30 schools now have the funding to hire a NDIS navigator and they will be in all the state's 86 specialist schools by the end of 2025.
