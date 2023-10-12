'Complex and difficult': New NDIS role to support south-west families, schools

The Standard
Merri River School receives funding for NDIS navigator

By Madeleine McNeil
October 12 2023 - 4:19pm
Warrnambool's Merri River School is one of more than 30 specialist education facilities to receive funding to help families navigate the "complex" National Disability Insurance Scheme.

