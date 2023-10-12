Boorcan captain Lachie Boyle has realistic expectations ahead of his team's return to South West Cricket's division one but is confident it can be "competitive".
The top-order batter will lead the Dragons in their first division one season since 2013-14 after they, alongside Ecklin, were promoted for the 2023-24 season. Princetown will also feature in division one after it merged with Heytesbury in the offseason to become Heytesbury-Princetown.
A motion was moved that all clubs must field division one sides following the departures of Noorat and Terang - who joined the Warrnambool and District association as a merged entity - and lower-grade club Simpson which left for the Colac and District Cricket Association.
However the Dragons had already decided they would step up into division one before the policy change.
"We'll be competitive," Boyle told The Standard of how his side would fare.
"It'll be a bit of a different scenario I think with coming from division two. We've been a pretty solid team in div two for a while now.
"Just in the A grade there's probably those two or three extra good cricketers in each side which we'll have to try and account for. I think we've got enough talent there to hopefully rattle a few cages and cause a couple of upsets."
The Dragons finished runners-up in division two in 2022-23 however Boyle isn't placing too much pressure on his players as they go from 40 to 50-over cricket.
"I'm not setting ridiculous expectations saying "I want to win a flag' or anything like that, it's just I want to be competitive and I want the boys to get a feel for it," he said.
"You want to be competitive because if you're not competitive people don't tend to enjoy it, so that's all I want."
Boyle said the Dragons had retained the majority of its side from last season, adding young all-rounder Darcy McKendry from West Warrnambool.
He said nothing would change for him in terms of leadership.
"Whether it's A grade or back in the div two, it's still the same bunch of blokes that I'm leading," he said.
"The only thing that'll really change is that I'll have to figure out an extra two overs for each bowler."
