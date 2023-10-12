WARRNAMBOOL musician Flynn Gurry is "honoured" to support Cold Chisel guitarist Ian Moss at his upcoming south-west shows after embarking on his first trip overseas.
Moss and Gurry will perform at Lighthouse Theatre on Friday, October 27 and Hamilton Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, October 28.
Gurry said he was "super stoked" to be at the side of the stage during Moss' performance.
"Cold Chisel have such a legendary status in Australia and Ian Moss (does) too," he said.
"It's a real honour to be supporting someone of that status, he's such a great songwriter and an incredible guitarist."
Gurry said he returned to Warrnambool in early October after spending about six months overseas.
"I went over there and played a few gigs in the United Kingdom, Scotland, the Netherlands and Germany," he said.
"I was supporting (Warrnambool singer-songwriter) Cooper Lower on a bunch of shows across Europe and I did some busking just by myself as well.
"I also worked on some studio time in Scotland and Poland."
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Gurry said he planned to return to Europe in 2024 for more shows.
"I was able to get some things off the ground for next year so I'll be heading back over," he said.
Another Warrnambool-born musician supporting Moss during his Rivers Run Dry Acoustic Tour is Didirri.
"(It's) so crazy because I'm such a big fan of Didirri as well," Gurry said.
"I love his work and his new album (Caught in the Act). He's an incredible songwriter and such a talented guy."
Moss told The Standard he was happy to give young people "a shot" through the support act slots.
"To do my little bit for that because it's not easy - the live (music) scene is not what it was once upon a time," he said.
Moss has performed in the city several times with Cold Chisel in 1978 at the Tattersall's Hotel Sky Lounge, which was a venue at the corner of Raglan Parade and Liebig Street, Lady Bay Hotel in 1979 alongside bandmate Jimmy Barnes, at the Warrnambool Racecourse in 2013, and solo at Lighthouse Theatre in 2018.
The singer and songwriter said while he didn't remember much from the shows in Warrnambool, 1979 was the band's hardest working year.
"We performed about 300 nights of the 365 days (in Australia)," Moss said.
With this year marking 50 years since he joined Cold Chisel, he said there was always something "fresh, new and interesting coming out" he could draw inspiration from for new music.
"I keep myself busy still learning new stuff on the guitar," Moss said.
"In my day, we didn't have YouTube where you could get an intimate lesson at any level or style of guitar - I wish it was around in my day.
"I always had a fondness for jazz theory so I watch a lot of tuition stuff on jazz playing."
The tour will support Moss' latest album Rivers Run Dry and will also include his tracks Tucker's Daughter and Telephone Booth and Cold Chisel hits Bow River and My Baby.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.