A drunk driver at more than four times the limit and about double the allowed speed, who crashed on the way to get more alcohol, has been fined $5000 and been banned from driving for two years.
Charlie Michael McDonald, 25, of Koroit, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday, October 12, to a range of driving offences, including reckless conduct endangering serious injury, drink driving, possessing drugs and driving while suspended.
Police said McDonald was driving at 2.55am on March 26 along Wollaston Road in a 2012 Holden Commodore sedan after being at a friend's home.
He lost control near the intersection with Ponting Drive, crashed into two large trees and a fence before the car finished up back on the roadway, extensively damaged and immobilised.
Witnesses heard the collision, called triple zero and McDonald and a passenger fled from the scene on foot.
At 3.02am a witness spoke to police officers, who provided a description of the driver and passenger and checks revealed the Commodore was registered to McDonald.
A search of the vehicle by police located a wooden box containing 3.37 grams of cannabis.
Police patrolled west of the collision scene and at 3.15am located McDonald and his passenger 800 metres away who were attempting to jump a barbed wire fence.
McDonald admitted he was the driver and later blew .216, which resulted in him immediately losing his licence.
Officers also found a bag containing .36 grams cocaine at the arrest scene.
Tests revealed McDonald was travelling at between 102km/h and 125km/h in the 60km/h before the collision.
The damage to the fence was estimated at $19,680 and McDonald's vehicle had to be towed from the accident scene.
McDonald was also caught driving while suspended in Koroit on May 4. His Toyota HiLux was seized, attracting towing and storage fees of $1130.
He told police he drove because his then girlfriend had cut her finger and had to go to hospital.
McDonald also has a prior court appearance for similar offending in 2017, involving evading police.
After the March 26 crash, McDonald admitted to police he had been driving after being at a mate's house and crashed on the way "to get more grog".
Lawyer Kiernan Celestina said his client had made no attempt to minimise his conduct and a number of supportive references were provided to the court.
He said McDonald had taken steps to deal with his offending behaviour and he played football for the Merrivale reserves team.
"Mr McDonald has an excellent reputation in the community and is running a successful business," he said.
"He admits to drug use and to the reckless behaviour which has brought him before the court."
The lawyer said his client had engaged in self-destructive behaviour which put himself and others in danger.
He said McDonald also apologised to the fence owner, his passenger and for wasting the time of the emergency service workers, who attended the crash scene.
Mr Celestina said McDonald also suffered a drug overdose in 2018, has since sought assistance and is undergoing counselling.
Magistrate Ann McGarvie said McDonald was incredibly lucky to not be facing a committal hearing after either killing his mate, killing himself or be lying in bed a quadriplegic.
"I don't know how you could walk, let alone drive a vehicle," she told McDonald.
"The risk to others was incredible. And then you ran away instead of taking responsibility.
"You were found, tested and also had cannabis and cocaine on you. You then decided to drive again while suspended, which was an absolute disregard for the licence suspension."
The magistrate said McDonald was now getting help, running a business, had family support and was part of a football team - which were all good things likely to keep him out of trouble.
McDonald was convicted and fined $5000, with $136.70 costs and placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond with the condition he complete a road trauma awareness course.
The magistrate also lifted the minimum alcohol licence suspension from 21 months to 24 months to reflect the drive while suspended charge.
McDonald was also ordered to pay $500 compensation for the property owner's insurance excess to have the fence fixed.
It's expected he'll also have to pay the insurance company for the cost of repairs.
Ms McGarvie asked McDonald to keep a book of all the costs of his decision to go and get more alcohol while drunk - which are estimated at more than $40,000.
The costs included damage to the Commodore, the insurance excess for the fence, cost of the fence, charges for ubers or taxis, the cost of impoundment, court fines, lawyer fees and the road trauma awareness course.
McDonald will also have to have an alcohol interlock for three years when he eventually gets his licence back - which is expensive to have fitted and removed and for monthly readouts.
"I want you to look at that list of how much it has cost you," the magistrate said.
"If you drive again while disqualified you are looking at a term of imprisonment," she warned McDonald.
