Charlie McDonald fined $5000 and banned from driving for two years

By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 12 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 12:05pm
Merrivale footballer Charlie McDonald gets a kick out of the centre. He's been fined $5000 in court after a drink-driving crash.
A drunk driver at more than four times the limit and about double the allowed speed, who crashed on the way to get more alcohol, has been fined $5000 and been banned from driving for two years.

