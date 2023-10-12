Warrnambool's mayor Debbie Arnott says she will not put her hand up for a second term when councillors vote on the position later this month.
"I've made the decision I'm not going to stand again," Cr Arnott said.
"I felt very honoured to be mayor.
"It's been truly a great experience. I've really loved it."
With a second grandchild on the way - something she said she was "absolutely thrilled about" - and the need to spend more time in her business, Cr Arnott said she was not seeking re-election.
"I have too much on my plate," she said.
"I can't continue to give the time that the role requires.
"To be really fair we need to spread it around a little bit."
Cr Arnott has spent a year as mayor and before that spent a year serving as deputy mayor.
With the mayoral role almost a full-time role, she said it was time to give her business a bit more attention.
"I still love working in my business," she said.
"It's been a juggling act."
Cr Arnott has operated a retail clothing business in Liebig Street for years.
She said being mayor had been a great experience and she had met wonderful people at many of the city's community events.
Who will lead the city for the final year before the councillors go back to the polls in 2024 will be decided during a vote at a special council meeting on October 23.
As a newly-elected councillor, Cr Vicki Jellie had stepped up to the mayoral role in 2020 when the city voted in seven new councillors.
In the second year of this council, Cr Richard Ziegeler served as mayor before stepping down part way through his term.
Cr Jellie then stepped back into the role to see out the year.
