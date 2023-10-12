The Standard
Warrnambool set to elect new mayor in October

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated October 12 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 12:09pm
Warrnambool mayor Debbie Arnott will not be in the running for a second term as mayor. Picture file
Warrnambool's mayor Debbie Arnott says she will not put her hand up for a second term when councillors vote on the position later this month.

