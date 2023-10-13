A south-west cyclist has ridden 284 kilometres to fundraise for research into an incurable chronic pain disorder.
Chris Bonner received $1460 in donations as he rode from Bendigo to his hometown of Cobden over several days.
The money will go towards researching a cure for trigeminal neuralgia (TN), a rare condition that leads to extreme facial nerve pain.
Mr Bonner said the disorder could give stabbing or shock-like sensations in the cheek and jaw.
"It's similar to a toothache, but a lot worse," he said.
"The intensity varies. Some people have constant pain, some will have attacks now and then. It just depends on the person."
The condition was historically known as the 'suicide disease' due to its links to anxiety, depression and sleep disorders.
The cyclist was one of 18 people participating in 'Walk Ride Run For Trigeminal Neuralgia', which raised almost $5000 for the not-for-profit Fighting TN.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
He battled tough conditions on his ride down to Cobden, but remains satisfied with his result.
"The headwinds weren't too much fun but it was worthwhile exercise, I'd certainly do it again," he said.
"I'm just trying to support this charity so we can find a cause and then hopefully some cures."
Although TN has been known to the scientific world since 1671, its cause remains unclear.
"It can be a multitude of things. A lot of people who have motor neurone disease also have trigeminal neuralgia because the myelin sheath that protects their nerves breaks down," Mr Bonner said.
Treatment options are available and some patients are able to dull or nullify the condition through medication.
In cases of drug-resistant TN, brain surgery can provide freedom from pain in the majority of patients, although at the risk of resulting in facial numbness.
"But some people have it three times and they still don't get any relief. Or they might get six months before the pain comes back," Mr Bonner said.
While TN is usually onset from 50 years old and affects just one in 8000 people, Mr Bonner said many more went undiagnosed.
"It's probably more common than what doctors think, a lot of the information is outdated," he said.
"There are probably plenty other conditions out there that we don't know about as well."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.