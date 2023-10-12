Letters: 'We should never be divided'

I was at pre-poll in Warrnambool last week. Frankly I was shocked at the misinformation from the "No" side. They justify it by saying we are a democracy. Yes we are, but democracy relies on truthful information. I keep hearing $30 billion is spent on indigenous people. If fact only $6 billion is targeted specifically. The rest is on services that everyone gets. It does cost more to service remote communities where there is also great need. That's called "the Gap" and is precisely why a Voice must make better funding decisions. Something needs to change. The Uluru 2017 statement is 440 words, one page not 28! That's a fact. Another fact is the "Voice" is an advisory body, nothing more or less; no veto, no spending authority, no change to our democracy because the primacy of parliament remains unchanged to make all decisions. Indigenous people were here before 1788, that's a fact; like the sun rises in the east. The referendum simply recognises that.
If Australia votes "Yes" on October 14, there is nothing to fear, but our country will have new hope. Like former Chief Justice of the High Court Robert French said at the Press Club, only then will we end the great silence in our constitution. Only then can all Australians embrace our true history, a people united by truth, fairness and mateship; with our Aboriginal brothers who also fought in wars for those values. We must no longer, not now or ever be divided.
Mike Raetz, Port Fairy
I wish to congratulate ACM and The Standard for the fabulous wrap around for October 11th paper. It was uplifting to see a clear presentation with accurate information encouraging readers to think before voting. The only risk in encouraging readers to evaluate thinking in relation to the Referendum is an informed decision. Hopefully local politicians can learn from this approach.
Peter Mills, Warrnambool
Once the Nationals said no so very, very early there was no way the Liberals were ever going to go in the opposite direction to their Coalition partner and cause a major split. For the record, since Federation (1901), no referendum has passed without bipartisan support. Irrespective of how fair and simple the referendum question was that fact alone but also aligned with a strong scare and fear campaign run by opponents, and in particular the monopoly conservative media in Australia, once again ensured a negative outcome.
Russell Allardice, Port Fairy
I'm concerned about the standard of the "debate" regarding the "Voice" - it should have always had bipartisan support and should never have been politicised. Using Aboriginal people as a "political football" to score political points is surely the Coalition's motive. The Voice is above politics. It is not a question of "left versus right", it is a question of common decency. While not all Aboriginal people agree on the need for a Voice, there is a group of highly-educated Aboriginal leaders who have dedicated their lives to Closing the Gap. It is their opinions we should be listening to - they're urging us to vote "Yes". Information coming from local "No" campaigners is deliberately misleading and designed to create doubt and fear. If we were lucky enough to still have with us a previous Member for Wannon named Malcolm Fraser, there is no doubt on which side of the debate he'd be sitting. Fortunately, some prominent and highly respected Liberals have taken a principled stand and are publicly supporting the Voice - Malcolm Turnbull, Julian Leeser, Julie Bishop, Bridget Archer and Matt Kean, to name a few. If the politics and scaremongering had not been part of the referendum process, the vast majority of Australians would be voting "Yes", as we did in 1967. An advisory body under the control of the Parliament of the day, is no threat to the 97% of non-indigenous Australians. For the sake of this country, and for future generations, please vote "Yes".
Chris McColl, Dunkeld
Last Saturday's The Standard (October 7) re the Port Fairy Golf Club needed to adjust some holes because they're outside the defined boundary, what a can of worms. It must be remembered that where the golf courses sits plus Warrnambool's knackery and many farms, was once part of the first national park in Australia, that strangely got lost in the files of time. Regarding the surveying of Victoria, as in the early days, all they had was chain links and tilly lanterns that they would line up at night to keep straight, now they have GPS. Our farm at the Crags was a chain out of line and Dad's house in Port Fairy owned half of the neighbour's drive and were told that we would have to re-survey all the way to the Murray to get all the boundaries right because the old survey was a mile-and-a-half out at the Murray. So is the state government prepared to re-survey Victoria over a couple of pegs in the dunes? Is Roma Britnell prepared to ask this question in Parliament, or will dune erosion decide the outcome not bureaucrats?
Robert Rowley, Illowa
G'day again Warrnambool city council, or maybe that should be "Ahoy me hearties". There appears to be a problem regarding the lift at the Pavilion at the Warrnambool breakwater. This has been a contentious point for years, bloody obvious really. If It doesn't go up or down it's useless. The council authorised the installation of this white elephant and we, the ratepayers get zip. "Hang on a minute", there has been a world-class investigation into this fiasco regarding the non-lift of the lift, and the results are in: "the failure of this lift is due to the marine and salty environment of its location, according to the council. Well blow the man down. Never thought of that. In the course of my employment in the freight industry I have had cause to visit and go onboard dozens of huge vessels at the Port of Portland. These are enormous floating factories, working and sailing all over the world in huge seas and through shocking weather conditions, these vessels have and use numerous "lifts". They often go from four levels below deck to four levels above deck to the bridge. Guess what? They never breakdown. I feel it's time to put the council in a lift and push the "B" button. Time for a new council again.
Dallas Bridgman, Warrnambool
So much for a traditional honeymoon period for new Premier Jacinta Allan. Truth is, the honeymoon never started. Only two weeks into her term, she is grappling with the ongoing nightmare that is the Commonwealth Games debacle. Allan refused to front an inquiry into the Games cancellation, even though she was the Minister responsible for delivering the much-vaunted regional event. It has become a common theme, as Allan also dodged questions under heavy fire in Parliament last week. Everybody in regional Victoria deserves answers, not arrogant stone-walling. Alarmingly, it is now becoming clear Allan and others knew far more about Games costs blowouts than they let on. There were revelations in The Age on Monday that Allan was warned four months before the pin was officially pulled on the Games that almost $2 billion extra would be required to host the event in five regional cities throughout Victoria.
Yet we were strung along, and told everything was going swimmingly. In the end, it was a hoax. As a regional MP, and a Bendigo resident, you'd expect her to champion regional cities. Instead, she snubbed them, cruelly taking them along for a ride that was never going to have a happy ending. The cost of cancelling the Games has now blown out to beyond $500 million - and watch that figure rise. New analysis of figures provided to the Victorian Parliament's Select Committee probing the Games disaster confirms at least $533 million has been wasted so far. The damning breakdown of numbers includes $380 million on cancellation cost, $43 million in operating grants, more than $21 million on athlete villages and more than $6 million on Victoria Police security initiatives. What a waste. Allan should have fronted the inquiry this week. It's the least she could do. But we will keep the questions coming. There is no honeymoon, and no way out of this nightmare for Allan.
Peter Walsh MP, Leader of The Nationals
