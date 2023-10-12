Letters: 'We should never be divided'

I'm concerned about the standard of the "debate" regarding the "Voice" - it should have always had bipartisan support and should never have been politicised. Using Aboriginal people as a "political football" to score political points is surely the Coalition's motive. The Voice is above politics. It is not a question of "left versus right", it is a question of common decency. While not all Aboriginal people agree on the need for a Voice, there is a group of highly-educated Aboriginal leaders who have dedicated their lives to Closing the Gap. It is their opinions we should be listening to - they're urging us to vote "Yes". Information coming from local "No" campaigners is deliberately misleading and designed to create doubt and fear. If we were lucky enough to still have with us a previous Member for Wannon named Malcolm Fraser, there is no doubt on which side of the debate he'd be sitting. Fortunately, some prominent and highly respected Liberals have taken a principled stand and are publicly supporting the Voice - Malcolm Turnbull, Julian Leeser, Julie Bishop, Bridget Archer and Matt Kean, to name a few. If the politics and scaremongering had not been part of the referendum process, the vast majority of Australians would be voting "Yes", as we did in 1967. An advisory body under the control of the Parliament of the day, is no threat to the 97% of non-indigenous Australians. For the sake of this country, and for future generations, please vote "Yes".