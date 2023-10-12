The Standard
Letters October 13, 2023

October 13 2023 - 10:15am
Letters: 'We should never be divided'
I was at pre-poll in Warrnambool last week. Frankly I was shocked at the misinformation from the "No" side. They justify it by saying we are a democracy. Yes we are, but democracy relies on truthful information. I keep hearing $30 billion is spent on indigenous people. If fact only $6 billion is targeted specifically. The rest is on services that everyone gets. It does cost more to service remote communities where there is also great need. That's called "the Gap" and is precisely why a Voice must make better funding decisions. Something needs to change. The Uluru 2017 statement is 440 words, one page not 28! That's a fact. Another fact is the "Voice" is an advisory body, nothing more or less; no veto, no spending authority, no change to our democracy because the primacy of parliament remains unchanged to make all decisions. Indigenous people were here before 1788, that's a fact; like the sun rises in the east. The referendum simply recognises that.

