Enjoy an unrivalled living experience | House of the Week

Agents Tessa and Monique describe this property as "a blend of contemporary living entwined with the best materials and workmanship; a home designed by Dean Picken [Designers by Nature] and built in conjunction with Designer Built Homes," they said.
It is also "a sophisticated split-level residence with an impressive north Warrnambool outlook."
This home has been designed with energy efficiency in mind, from the Hebel exterior, double glazed windows and doors throughout, and a 2.8kW solar system, to the rainwater tank for external use, the tinted windows on the northern bedrooms and western stairwell, right through to the improved ceiling installation.
The home also has reverse-cycle air-conditioning, a gas fireplace in the living room and ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living spaces.
Situated on a 815sqm block, "the multiple indoor and outdoor living spaces are sure to leave the whole family impressed, from the private undercover courtyard to the merbau and spotted gum decking which includes a four person spa to relax and enjoy the impressive views of the Brierly Reserve after a long day."
The clever design has not just a main bedroom but a retreat at the rear of the home, and a family hub separate to the main living spaces. The main bedroom has an ensuite and a walk-in robe, whilst the additional bedrooms have walk-in robes.
The kitchen has an impressive view over the natural bushland landscape of Brierly, and includes stone benchtops, a 900mm Smeg cooktop and oven, and a walk-in pantry.
A large laundry has ample storage and the home also incorporates ducted vacuuming.
28 Mitchell Street includes a large double garage with additional basement storage under the home as well.
"Enjoy living in North Warrnambool, close to all amenities that growing families need, walking distance to shops and schools, with rear access to the Brierly Reserve. Indulge in the epitome of family living with this stunning home where attention to detail is paramount.
"Meticulously crafted to merge functional and masterful design, the interiors exude opulence while remaining warm and welcoming. Every aspect of this residence has been carefully considered, promising an unrivalled living experience."
