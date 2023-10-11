Kasey Smith said she was thrilled the Bega Group factory in Koroit would open its doors to potential new recruits this weekend.
More than 40 south-west women have taken up the offer to tour the Koroit factory on Saturday morning.
Site manager Chris Evans said the tour had been driven by the site's diversity and inclusion committee.
Mr Evans said the tour was aimed at showing local women the opportunities that exist within the footprint of the Koroit factory.
He put forward Ms Smith as a shining example of what female employees can achieve at Bega Cheese Group in Koroit.
Ms Smith is close to finishing the third year of her four-year apprenticeship to become an electrician.
The last one and a half years she has plied her trade at Bega in Koroit.
At 36, the mother-of-three is a mature-age apprentice.
"I was a secondary school teacher but I had always wanted to have a go at being an electrician, but I was never brave enough to make the leap," Ms Smith said.
"When I moved down here a few years ago I decided to have a crack and I did a pre-apprenticeship course at TAFE."
Ms Smith started her apprenticeship with stints at Wannon Water and Lyndoch Living before moving to the Bega Cheese Group.
Fitting in work with raising her three boys, aged five, six and eight, can be done through a combination of early-start, early-finish work hours and the support of her parents, who she lives with.
Ms Smith was keen to sing the praises of her workplace.
"It is just a really welcoming and supportive place to work," Ms Smith said.
"I don't see it in terms of gender, it is a workplace where it doesn't matter how you identify, it is just all about being the right person for the job.
"You do feel like you are part of a team and it'll be great for the girls that come along for a look on Saturday to see what the place has to offer."
