Audience members are being warned their heads "may literally explode" when international comedy phenomenon The Umbilical Brothers make their way to the south-west.
The duo - of 'The Upside Down Show' fame - will perform 'The Distraction' at Warrnambool's Lighthouse Theatre on Friday, October 13 and Hamilton's Performing Art Centre on Sunday, October 15.
David Collins said the show - which won best comedy at the Adelaide Fringe Festival - took three years to make due to being "so technical".
"We've never done a show like this, and I can guarantee you no-one's ever seen a show like this because no-one could tell us how to make it," he said.
"Because of all the technology, it took three years to put together. We've toured with Robin Williams, I even know the people who do Beyonce when she comes to town - we asked them how to do what we wanted to do, they didn't know.
"The idea of the show is you won't know where to look, which is why it's called 'The Distraction'.
"Up on the screen it's us, but we've got backgrounds and foregrounds and special effects, and it's far more interesting to watch up there but you should at times wonder 'hang on, how are they doing that?' look down at the stage and go 'oh'."
Despite begrudgingly lugging four, 25-kilogram bags of equipment from town-to-town, Collins said he and his counterpart Shane Dundas were keen to return to Warrnambool.
"We've been there many, many times," he said.
"We've done all of our shows in Warrnambool and it's that good we keep coming back."
But he warned his audience to be prepared.
"There is a possibility of people getting their heads blown up," Collins said.
"We normally say 'your heads are going to explode when you see this show', but literally, I turn the camera on the audience and they come up on the screen and I make their heads explode.
"It's really great."
