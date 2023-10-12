Thirteen new lots could be created on a vacant parcel of land on Port Campbell's main street.
Planning documents lodged with Corangamite Shire Council have outlined a "compact" proposal for "a development that maximises the number of lots" on the 6079-square-metre site at 58 Lord Street, near the town's entrance.
The average lot would measure 401 square metres and contain at least two parking spots, with space within driveways for visitor parking to prevent traffic from spilling onto the surrounding road network.
It's not the first time such a development has been proposed for the site, which corners McCue Street and Hennessy Street.
A previous planning permit had been granted for a similar-sized subdivision in 2008 by the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal.
VCAT had remarked the town's character could be maintained by using building envelopes to encourage landscape-setting.
Referencing the hearing, the current applicant said it would provide "an added dimension to the urban aesthetic within the visual entrance" to the town by working "with the natural slope of the land and preferred neighbourhood character" using building envelopes on titles.
It would also integrate flush kerbs, grassed verges and vegetated storm water swales to "better integrate" the development.
But the development would require the removal of mature Norfolk Island Hibiscus trees on the west side of McCue Street, which the applicant has proposed to replace with native, coastal trees.
Residents will have until October 19 to submit a response to the proposal.
Councillors have previously expressed their preference for infill development in towns where land supply is limited, restricting new housing.
Coastal ward councillor Jamie Vogels had previously said Port Campbell's 54-lot Arches estate signified the last major growth of the town.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.