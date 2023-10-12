The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Proposed 13-lot-subdivision in Port Campbell lodged with council

JG
By Jessica Greenan
October 12 2023 - 1:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 13-lot-subdivision at 58 Lord Street, Port Campbell has been lodged with Corangamite Shire Council. Picture by Google
A 13-lot-subdivision at 58 Lord Street, Port Campbell has been lodged with Corangamite Shire Council. Picture by Google

Thirteen new lots could be created on a vacant parcel of land on Port Campbell's main street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.