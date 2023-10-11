THIS GIRL CAN: Mat Pilates, Archie Graham Community Centre, 10.30am-11.15am. Bookings essential.
SENIORS FESTIVAL: Classic Car Tour, Flagstaff Hill, 11am-2pm. $45 per person for tour and two-course lunch.
THIS GIRL CAN: Happy Hitters Girl Power, Warrnambool Table Tennis Association, 6pm-8pm.
FINAL SCREENINGS: Corners of the Earth: Kamchatka, Capitol Cinema, 6.30pm-8pm. Runs same time on Friday and at 3pm on Saturday and Sunday.
THEATRE: Menopause The Musical, Lighthouse Theatre, 7.30pm-9pm. MA15+, tickets start at $70.
SENIORS FESTIVAL: Curator Tour, Warrnambool Art Gallery, 11am-12pm.
SENIORS FESTIVAL: Learn About the Sound Lab, Warrnambool Library, 1.30pm-3pm.
CLASSIC GAMING: Retro Electro, One Day Studios, 6pm-10pm. Also runs on Saturday.
MUSICAL: The Goddesses of Jazz, Lighthouse Studio, 7.30pm-9pm. MA15+, tickets start at $25.
COMEDY: Umbilical Brothers - The Distraction, Lighthouse Theatre, 8pm-9.30pm. Tickets start at $50.
PORT FAIRY SPRING MUSIC FESTIVAL: Songs in the Key of W, St Patrick's Hall, from 10pm. Tickets from $39. Festival continues on Saturday and Sunday.
FESTIVAL: 151st Camperdown Show, all day, $15 per adult.
COMMUNITY: Walk for Mental Health Awareness, Lake Pertobe, 9.30am-11.30am. Shorter route starts at Cannon Hill from 10am.
COMPETITION: Cobden Gift, Cobden Recreation Reserve, from 10am.
KIDS: Young Entrepreneur's Market, Warrnambool Art Gallery, 10am-2pm.
FAIR: Warrnambool Multicultural Festival, Civic Green, 10am-3pm. Free entry.
FUNDRAISER: Elizabeth's Legacy Function, Obsidian Room Hamilton, 11am-3pm. $30 per person.
STAND-UP: Daniel Connell - I'm Always Sore, Mozart Hall, 8pm-9.30pm. $28 per person.
ATHLETICS: Mortlake Gift, D.C. Farren Oval, all day.
EQUESTRIAN: Camperdown Show horse events, all day, $15 per adult.
SHOWCASE: Final day of Artolescence exhibition, The F Project, all day.
THIS GIRL CAN: Women and Girls Rowing, Nestles Rowing Club, 10am-11am. Bookings essential.
THIS GIRL CAN: Women and Girls BMX Riding, Jetty Flat Reserve, 10am-11am. Bookings essential.
CONCERT: Country Music Spectacular, St Pius X Hall, 10.30am-5pm. $20 per person.
SUPPORT: Parkinson's Awareness Walk, Breakwater Pavillion, 11am-1pm.
MUSIC: Soweto Gospel Choir, Lighthouse Theatre, 7.30pm-9.30pm. Tickets start at $65.
SENIORS FESTIVAL: Spring Garden Tour, Warrnambool Botanic Gardens, 10am-10.45am.
ART: Drawing With Sy at Archie Graham, 10am-12pm. $30 per person, $25 if you bring your own materials.
SENIORS FESTIVAL: Pure - Hair, Beauty and Wellness Academy Pamper Session, South West TAFE, 9.30am-12.30pm.
CLASSICAL MUSIC: Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Lighthouse Theatre, 7.30pm-10pm. Tickets start at $25.
SENIORS FESTIVAL: Ride to Work Day Breakfast, South West TAFE, 7am-9am. Bookings not required.
SENIORS FESTIVAL: Unfinished Projects, Archie Graham Community Centre, 10am-12pm. Bookings not required.
