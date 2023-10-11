Merrivale coach Josh Sobey will aim to take his group one step further next season after being reappointed to the Tigers' top job.
The 36-year-old, in his third season in charge, led the Tigers to the 2023 Warrnambool and District league minor premiership before they fell short to Nirranda in the decider.
Sobey said there were plenty of positives to take from the season as the side prepares for its 2024 flag tilt.
"It was a really positive season from our front," he told The Standard.
"I've got a great group of boys and the club's in really good shape.
"We were lucky to win the club championship award again for the third year in a row so that desire to be successful is definitely as strong as ever and (we're) just looking forward to hopefully trying to go one more (step further) next year."
The Tigers mentor said the side took major strides with its training.
He saw significant growth from a number of players and is confident he will have a strong list at his disposal again next year.
The side has already added experienced midfielder/defender Trent Harman from South Rovers however 2022 J.A Esam medallist Blair McCutcheon, who returned to the club late last season, has departed for Hampden league outfit Koroit.
Sobey was a playing-mentor in 2022 but is content coaching from the sidelines after appearing just once on the field - in reserves - last season.
"I really enjoy the coaching side of things," he said.
"Just the ability to turn all my energy into that space was pretty enjoyable and to see the growth of some of the players again this year, it certainly puts a smile on my face and I'm definitely enjoying that space."
He hasn't completely ruled out taking to the field again though.
"I'd be more than happy to chip in where I can," he said.
"It's a good place to be at the moment."
Sobey lauded the club for its positive environment that had fostered success.
The Tigers won netball premierships in B grade and 17 and under and also made the grand final in the A grade and 15 and unders.
"It's been a five-year plan really," he said.
"Credit to the committee and to everyone involved and volunteers. It's just a really fun, enjoyable place where we try and get the best out of each other and good things come to good people."
