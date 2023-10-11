Sixty years after tragedy sparked its creation, the Port Campbell Surf Life Saving Club is "the best it's ever been".
Life and founding member David McKenzie said the club - now home to 600 members - was one he was "incredibly proud of" as it approached its six-decade milestone on December 9.
"I was here from day one," he said.
"Right now we have 600 members which is probably the most we've ever had. We have about 90 to 100 active members who patrol the beach every day from early December to Easter Monday.
"It's a big change from when we first started."
Mr McKenzie said a contingent from the Warrnambool Surf Lifesaving Club helped to train the club's first bronze squad after tragedy struck.
"In 1958 there was a tragedy at the beach, a mum and dad and young son perished in the sea," he said.
"There were no emergency services here and no rescue groups.
"The community stood around the top of the cliff and could do nothing but watch the tragedy unfold. In 1963 there was a meeting called and it was decided that could never happen again.
"There were about 50 people who turned up and that was the initial formation of the PCSLSC. We had 30 people in the bronzies go through and at the time that was the greatest number there'd ever been in one hit in Victoria.
"Eventually, we put together a few bob to create a tin shed hardly big enough to put a car in.
"But interest gradually waned and in the mid-'60s it fell to as low as three people. If they could see what it was like now, they'd be pretty proud of it.
"They kept the candle burning and in the early '70s women were allowed to join the club. That was a big step forward because that encouraged families to join.
"In 2001 we again raised money to the sum of $1.2 million to build the current building. Now we've got 150 members here on any given day between December and February."
But tragedy again struck in 2019 when father and son lifesavers Ross and Andrew Powell died after their boat flipped while performing a rescue.
"That brought the whole club to our knees," he said.
"I didn't know if we'd ever get over it, but the community put their arms around the surf club and gradually we've got back for the kids' sake and family's sake.
"It was their dream to have the surf club building finished, so we dedicated our new deck to them.
"But it's been a slow journey back to where we are now."
The club has since gone from strength-to-strength, winning the 2023 club of the year. Club captain Darcy Tribe also won lifesaver of the year.
To celebrate its wider milestone, vice-president Rebecca McAuliffe said the club would hold a community event on December 9.
"We'll do what's called a 'march past', a very huge part of carnivals for lifesaving clubs," she said.
"We'll also have sack races, egg races and other old-fashioned games. In the afternoon there'll be a gathering upstairs for members and in the evening there'll be a '60s-themed cabaret.
"We're also currently doing a call-out for old footage or photos or memorabilia to put on display."
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.