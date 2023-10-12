'Terrible breach of trust': Woman admits stealing from elderly friend living with disability

An elderly woman living with multiple sclerosis and restricted mobility has been left violated after her carer and friend stole thousands of dollars from her.
The woman met Tarryn Bree Connor in 2018 and a friendship was made, the Hamilton Magistrates Court heard on October 11.
Connor agreed to assist with household shopping.
The pair would travel in the car to the shops where Connor would use the victim's card to purchase items, and then return it back to the centre console.
But on December 22, 2020 the victim attended the Macarthur post office to obtain a bank statement and was shocked to see she had significantly less money than expected.
She rang the bank and was advised of 113 unauthorised transactions between October 12 and December 27 that year.
The court heard Connor had used the card to purchase $7877 worth of items from various stores in Mortlake, Echuca, Tarneit and Geelong, as well as several online transactions.
The purchases were made at fast food and retail stores, supermarkets, petrol stations, pubs and a cinema.
The court heard the majority of the money had not been repaid.
Magistrate Ann McGarvie said the offending was a "terrible breach of trust".
"You had absolutely no no way of paying this back given your circumstances," she said.
"You have effectively taken $7877.20 from someone who is disabled...It's extraordinary."
Ms McGarvie said the effect on the victim had been immense.
She said the victim felt violated, was now anxious in public and could no longer fully trust her carers.
"She thought she could fight MS but now she doesn't feel strong and is permanently wheelchair bound," the magistrate said.
"She trusted you, she feels hurt and anguished by your actions. She has expressed disbelief that someone would do this to an elderly disabled person."
Ms McGarvie said the victim felt humiliated.
"She has nothing to be embarrassed by. She did nothing wrong, she is the victim," she said.
"The only thing she did was trust someone who she thought was her friend."
The court heard the victim now lived with the constant stress of not having back up funds in case of an emergency.
The magistrate ordered Connor pay restitution to the victim as soon as possible.
The offender was also placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond.
The court heard she had expressed remorse, had no criminal history and was entitled to a sentencing discount due to her guilty plea.
