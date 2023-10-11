Two women left devastated by the loss of loved ones have urged people struggling to reach out.
Maggie Johnson, who grew up in Warrnambool but now lives in Alice Springs, said she still struggled to comprehend her friend Jess died by suicide after being a victim of online bullying.
Ms Johnson, who is now 20, was only 13 at the time when her friend, who lived in NSW, passed away.
"People were tormenting her online and in person," Ms Johnson told The Standard during Mental Health Month.
"She was a bright girl to everyone but she was struggling at school and also when she was at home - with social media you can't escape it."
Ms Johnson said her friend didn't often speak about her battles because she didn't want people to worry about her.
"As a 13-year-old and as a 20-year-old now, it still tears me apart," she said.
"It broke me that the world and the people in it could be so cruel."
Ms Johnson said her friend's death impacted a lot of her relationships because she developed trust issues.
"I started a Facebook page called Pay it Forward and people reached out to me for help with things they were going through," she said.
Ms Johnson said she learnt a lot about people and their silent battles.
She pleaded with people to think about the consequences of their actions.
"One day she sent me a screenshot of what people were saying to her," Ms Johnson said.
She said people were commenting on her friend's appearance threatening to hurt her.
"It was awful," Ms Johnson said.
"No matter the presentation of bullying whether it be in person or online, people just need to put themselves in the shoes of the other person.
"If it's not something nice, don't say it at all."
Ms Johnson said it broke her heart that her friend had been bullied because she was such a beautiful person inside and out.
"A quote Jess had on her wall was 'every child is a different kind of flower and all together makes this world a beautiful garden' and it's true.
"Don't bully for indifference, celebrate that we are all unique. And to those who are struggling, reach out. It's so unbelievably hard, but there are people in life that will listen whether it's someone close to you or services like Beyond Blue, Lifeline and locally Brophy.
"People are always going to listen, although it may feel like you are all alone.
"You are a part of this beautiful garden of life and are loved, cared for and cherished. You are important."
Donna Bowman knows all too well that people can suffer in silence.
Mrs Bowman said there were no warning signs her husband of 10 years was struggling.
"I don't know why - he didn't even leave a note," she said.
Mrs Bowman said the last time she spoke to her husband he had asked her when she would be home.
She arrived home 10 minutes later and couldn't find her husband.
Mrs Bowman eventually went to bed in the early hours of that morning and discovered her husband had taken his own life early the next morning.
She now suffers from complex PTSD.
"It's very tough," she said.
"Please reach out to someone."
The two women shared their stories in the hope it may encourage someone suffering to seek help.
South-west residents are urged to take part in a Walk for Mental Health Awareness on Saturday.
The walk will kick off at the water play area at Lake Pertobe at 9.30am.
Residents are asked to join to raise awareness about the one in five Australians who experience symptoms of mental illness.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Emma House 1800 366 238; MensLine 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800RESPECT 1800 737 732.
