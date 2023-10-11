NBN signs power deal with Macathur Wind Farm

Electricity generated at the Macarthur wind farm will soon be powering the nation's nbn.
NBN Co, which has committed to making 100 per cent renewable electricity purchases by December 2025, has signed a six-year deal with AGL to take about 90 gigawatt hours per year from the Macarthur Wind Farm.
Stephen Smith, NBN's sustainability general manager, said the company was aware internet providers were big users of electricity.
"We're really excited that we've signed the second power purchase agreement," Mr Smith said.
"Telecommunication networks in Australia and internationally are significant consumers of electricity and we're committed to our 2025 goal."
The company's target of 100 per cent renewable electricity purchases from December 2025 is underpinned by membership of the RE100, a global renewable electricity initiative comprising approximately 400 of the world's largest businesses.
NBN was the first Australian telecommunications company and first federal government business enterprise to join RE100.
"This latest PPA is an important step for nbn in meeting our target of 100 per cent renewable electricity purchases from December 2025," Mr Smith said.
"This is an important milestone for NBN and we know it's also important for our customers too.
"The NBN network is a significant consumer of electricity, so we will continue to explore the use of renewable energy sources and innovative solutions to drive down our emissions and operating costs."
The Macarthur Wind Farm has 140 turbines and produces about 910,000 MWh of renewable energy annually, enough to power the equivalent of 171,000 Australian homes.
