Organisers are hoping a successful inaugural staging in 2022 will help build momentum for this year's Picnic in the Paddock at Koroit.
The event is again being hosted by St Patrick's Primary School Koroit.
To be held on Sunday October 29, 2023, the family orientated gathering will be held in the school grounds from 11am-3pm.
Picnic in the Paddock chairperson Amy Atwell said expectations were high for a successful day.
"We are absolutely pumped that Picnic in the Paddock is back for its second year, with even more food trucks, more market stalls, heaps more animals and even more demonstrations," Ms Atwell said.
"The community has been amazing again, we can't wait to host an even greater event this year. "It will be such an awesome day for everyone in the south-west."
The purchase of ride wristbands will give the adventurous access to unlimited entertainment, including horizontal bungee jumping, a bucking bull and jumping castles.
People will be able to get up close to farm animals and reptiles while the Flying Flamingos will be among the on-stage talent.
A wide variety of stalls will be set-up on the day while sensory play areas and hut building will be on the agenda.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.