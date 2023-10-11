The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool Lawn Tennis Club prepares for 2023-24 junior season

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated October 11 2023 - 5:57pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nico Savage, 11, and Connor Ryan, 10, are Warrnambool junior tennis players. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Nico Savage, 11, and Connor Ryan, 10, are Warrnambool junior tennis players. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy

TWO budding tennis players who have teamed up in doubles are among those preparing for the new Warrnambool Lawn Tennis Club junior pennant season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.