TWO budding tennis players who have teamed up in doubles are among those preparing for the new Warrnambool Lawn Tennis Club junior pennant season.
Nico Savage, 11, and Connor Ryan, 10, will take the court when the 14-week competition, which includes singles and doubles matches, starts on November 4.
The pair has played in previous seasons. They're excited to challenge themselves again.
Nico, a Warrnambool Primary School pupil whose favourite player is world number two Carlos Alcaraz, said the club was a positive place to be.
"I like winning and I like coming down because most weeks there's a sausage sizzle there," he said.
"It is fun and the atmosphere is quite good."
Connor, who goes to Our Lady Help of Christians Primary School, said they enjoyed teaming up on court too.
"We have played a few times together in the doubles and we go pretty good," he said.
The pair has different strengths on court and would like to emulate each other.
"I like hitting winners and hitting the ball powerful," Nico said.
"I'd really like to improve my serve and get lots more power and spin on it."
"Connor has a nasty serve. He can hit it quite hard, gets a lot of spin on it on the second serve."
Connor, who loves watching 22-time grand slam winner Rafael Nadal, said Nico's spin and direction were areas where he excelled and ones he'd like to improve personally.
The junior pennant season is open to players aged between 10 and 16.
Registrations close October 20. Inquiries can be sent to wltcjuniors@gmail.com
