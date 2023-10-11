Wesley Yambuk Titans recruit Damon Harrison started the Warrnambool and District season strongly in his bid to lock down a spot in the first XI.
The paceman, who crossed from West Warrnambool in the off-season, took 2-41 from nine overs on Saturday in a 99-run first-round loss to Russells Creek.
Opening the bowling, he clinched the prized wicket of Creekers skipper Cam Williams (39), knocking over the star batter's middle stump just as he was looking dangerous.
"(We) didn't get the win but was good to get the season started," Harrison told The Standard.
"I thought I bowled not great too early but the second spell I got back into my rhythm and got a couple (wickets) so it was nice."
Harrison played a mixture of first and second division cricket during his six-season stint at West Warrnambool however played just two top-flight games in 2022-23.
He is striving to become a permanent fixture in the Titans' top side.
"I really want to try and cement my div one spot at Wesley," he said.
"Played a bit of both (grades) at West and that was really good, got me some experience but I want to try and cement that spot."
Harrison said he enjoyed his time at the Panthers but left the club because he wanted to try "something a bit different".
"Jason (Titans coach Jason Mungean) talked to me a couple of years ago about joining and then this year I just thought I'd give it a go," he said. "Something new, different environment."
The left-armer hopes he can be reliable for his side with ball in hand.
"I just really want to be consistent this year, do my role for the team and that's taking wickets," he said.
"It would be nice if I can take a few for the year."
On the eve of the season, Wesley Yambuk and Southern Titans - who fielded division two and three sides last year - agreed to temporarily merge for the 2023-24 campaign due to a lack of playing numbers.
The Beavers finished 12th in division one last season while the Titans made the grand final in the second division.
Harrison is eyeing "a few wins" with his new team.
"It would be nice if we can get a few wins this year," he said.
"We all try to push for finals so still the ultimate goal is to push for finals. As long as we can get a few wins that'll be the key."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.