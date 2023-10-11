The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Residents urged to count birds for citizen project

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
October 11 2023 - 12:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Birdlife Warrnambool secretary Graham Dixon and mayor Debbie Arnott have urged people to join the Great Aussie Bird Count. Picture supplied
Birdlife Warrnambool secretary Graham Dixon and mayor Debbie Arnott have urged people to join the Great Aussie Bird Count. Picture supplied

Warrnambool residents are being encouraged to take part in one of Australia's biggest citizen science projects next week, with the Great Aussie Bird Count running from October 16-22.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.