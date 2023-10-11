Warrnambool residents are being encouraged to take part in one of Australia's biggest citizen science projects next week, with the Great Aussie Bird Count running from October 16-22.
Last year in Warrnambool, over 7600 individual birds from 75 different species were identified as part of the Aussie Bird Count, with the most common bird spotted the New Holland Honeyeater.
This bird was seen in Warrnambool three times more often than the state average.
Rarer sightings included the Australian Hobby, Crested Pigeon, Forest Raven, Great Egret, Straw-necked Ibis, Swamp Harrier, Whistling Kite and White-plumed Honeyeater, which were only spotted once each.
Threatened species in Warrnambool include the Musk Duck, the Blue-billed Duck and the Pacific Gull, so any sightings of these would be particularly beneficial.
Now in its 10th year, participants spend 20 minutes outside and log all of the birds they see online via the dedicated Aussie Bird Count app or on the website.
The app has a built-in "bird finder" tool to help you identify birds you're unsure of.
Warrnambool mayor Debbie Arnott said the data was used by Birdlife Australia to help fill knowledge gaps and better understand Australia's diverse birdlife and how it changes over time.
"Citizen science projects like this can be really important in helping organisations like BirdLife with up-to- date knowledge of birds and ecosystems," she said.
"Many of us would see birds every day and barely give them a second thought, so as well as helping science, the Aussie Bird Count is all about building a greater appreciation in the community for our local birdlife.
"If you sit for 20 minutes and just watch the birds, you might be surprised at just how fun and relaxing it can be, and I'm sure there will be those out there who catch the bug and make bird watching a new past-time."
Birdlife Warrnambool secretary Graham Dixon said there was no shortage of local places to see a variety of birds.
"Lake Pertobe is the one that's accessible to a lot of people, and also at the Merri mouth, you'll see Black- faced Cormorants, Terns and quite a few other seabirds," he said.
"Anywhere around town with native vegetation, you'll find some good spots.
"Often Birdlife are trying to save endangered birds, but the first question of course is: how do you know it's endangered?
"Some birds we don't want like the Common Minor, which is an introduced species. Is it spreading? So getting a baseline is important."
He said that Birdlife Warrnambool was a fun, social group to be a part of.
"About two or three times a year we'll have a camp-out and go somewhere further afield in the state. I'm a hobby photographer, so birds provide action, they're colourful, so they are very good subjects for photographing," he said.
To find out more and register visit https://aussiebirdcount.org.au/
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.