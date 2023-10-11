Warrnambool is set to have two new eateries in the coming weeks.
First National Real Estate director Christine Steere said a cafe/takeaway store and an Asian street food business were set to open at 162 and 164 Timor Street.
Ms Steere said there had been a lot of interest in the former Wines Patisserie site.
"Timor Take Away is set to open in a couple of weeks and will continue to operate as a cafe," Ms Steere said.
Next door the Asian street food cafe is also set to open this month.
"There was a lot of interest in the sites from people wanting to operate food businesses," Ms Steere said.
She said the two eateries would be open in time for the busy summer period.
"There seem to be a lot of food businesses who are interested in opening in Warrnambool."
The opening comes as another new eatery is set to open its doors in the CBD.
Bami, which offers Vietnamese street food, is set to open in Liebig Street this month.
Warrnambool is the first Victorian location for the Vietnamese street food chain which has 11 stores in South Australia, including one in Mount Gambier.
Its arrival will add to the existing offering available at nearby Liebig Street restaurants which include Malaysian, Mexican, Thai, Sri Lankan, Chinese, Asian fusion, Italian and modern Australian cuisine.
Bami specialises in crafting signature Vietnamese street food dishes, such as Bami rolls (Banh Mi), buffalo rolls (cold rolls), Pho, hearty soups, savory stir-fried delicacies and an array of deep-fried dishes, among many others.
Meanwhile, the revamped EB Games and Zing Pop Culture has reopened at Gateway Plaza.
