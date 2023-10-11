Leading creative business thinkers will share their insights at this year's Level Up event in Warrnambool.
Warrnambool mayor Debbie Arnott said the Level Up conference was about encouraging business operators in the south-west to unlock their "creative super powers".
"Level Up 23 is a one-day program that provides business owners with inspiration and ideas to take them to the next level," Cr Arnott said.
"This year, Level Up explores how we can recapture the creativity that comes to us naturally as children but which can sometimes be lost as we journey through life."
Alex Wadelton from The Right-brain Workout leads a stellar speaker line-up. Alex will be joined by Dani Pearce, CEO and founder of Merry People gum boots and Nick Pearce, co-founder of streetwear clothing social enterprise HoMie.
Alex said regaining the confidence to think creatively was a key and that while it was easy to go with the flow, thinking creatively provided people - and businesses - with the opportunity to stand out in a crowd and to have more fun.
"Free your mind, drop the ego a bit and don't worry about saying something stupid. Have fun and you'll put more smiles on people's faces.
"Creativity is not just for artists and elites, it's for kids, parents, businesses, everyone."
Alex will also talk about artificial intelligence and how it might be used.
He said Artificial Intelligence (AI) at times seemed "frightening and scary" but could also be viewed as a tool in the same way as Photoshop and Canva were tools.
He said AI might hold the potential for small and medium-sized businesses to compete with larger businesses.
Along with hearing from Alex, Dani and Nick, participants will also hear from the best in all things business events - Business Events Victoria.
After their morning presentations, Alex, Dani and Nick will host small group workshops in the afternoon.
Morning tea and lunch are included in the conference ticket, which is $60.
The conference and workshop are $100 with tickets available at Humanitix.
Workshop places are limited to 20 participants.
Level Up is supported by Warrnambool City Council initiative The Ideas Place, LaunchVic and Business Events Victoria.
The details:
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.