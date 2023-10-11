Users of the Port Fairy to Warrnambool Rail Trail now have a new surface to travel on.
Major works on re-surfacing all the non-asphalted areas of the trail, from Port Fairy to Illowa, have been completed.
It is the first major renovation of the trail's surface since it was first laid in 2009. It was officially opened in 2012.
The works came at a cost of $600,000 with funding sourced by Moyne Shire Council through the federal government's local road and community infrastructure program.
The total distance of surface re-sheeted covered 20 kilometres.
Rail trail committee of management member Michael Halls said the project had come in under budget and on time.
"It has been a fantastic job by Ian White Excavations and his staff," Mr Halls said.
"Crushed limestone has been used and it has been built so the track drains really well."
Mr Halls said a counting machine on the trail showed 60,000 people used it each year.
He is expecting a bumper summer with the new surface a key attraction.
"This track is now suitable for road bikes and there will be an article in Rail Trails Australia magazine letting people all over the country know about the new surface," Mr Halls said.
